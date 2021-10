Back in good form with his twisted family drama “The Daughter” (“La Hija”), Manuel Martin Cuenca explores the psyche of what seems like an ordinary couple desperate to have a child. The father (played by Javier Gutierrez), who teaches at a juvenile center, makes a deal with a pregnant 14-year-old to adopt her child once it’s born. His wife (Patricia Lopez Arnaiz), at first reluctant, agrees to the scheme whereby the girl, played by luminous newcomer Irene Virguez, hides out in their remote home until she gives birth. Everything seems to go smoothly until the father of the teen mother’s child, whom she’s still in love with, turns up.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO