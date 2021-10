Reviews for Netflix's original series 'My Name' were recently released. Previously, there was an online community post that was created with the title "Han So Hwee's acting in the new Netflix 'My Name' is..." The person who is speculated to be an official from Netflix stated, "In one word, she's amazing. Han So Hwee's life will change with this drama. She was an actress who I didn't have any interest in but then I fell in love with her through this drama. She is amazing at acting, she was really ablaze when acting."

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO