Seahawks can still win with lessons from the 1972 Dolphins

This Matt, that Matt. Two different Matthew Staffords showed up Thursday night for the Rams. The first one overthrew too many passes and had trouble moving the sticks on third down in the first half, and continued to struggle into the third quarter. Even an attempted throwaway through the end zone was picked off when ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Quandre Diggs﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ appeared out of nowhere for the turnover. It’s tough to blame the finger injury Stafford sustained on his throwing hand that required a wrap; he was missing targets even before his finger became an issue. The second Stafford warmed up and started moving the ball in chunks to help the Rams pull away for the win. It wasn’t always pretty -- his 68-yard completion to ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿DeSean Jackson﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ was underthrown and misplayed by Seahawks safety Jamal Adams, and he later underthrew a 33-yard completion to ﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿Cooper Kupp﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿ that should’ve gone for more. Still, Stafford showed mettle in a hostile road environment and ultimately got the job done.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO