WATCH: Dashcam video captures the moment a crane collapsed on a parking garage near College Park

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando firefighters responded to a crane collapse at a parking garage under construction near AdventHealth Orlando on Tuesday morning.

Investigators were called to the scene at 300 E. Smith Street around 9:30 a.m.

Dashcam video shared with Channel 9 from Brent Bressler shows the moment the crane came down. You can watch it in full below:

Firefighters said one patient was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center due to debris. Another person declined medical treatment.

Images from the scene showed the crane laying on top of a parking garage that is under construction.

Officials said when it fell, the crane also took out some powerlines.

“The crane came over and took the powerline with it and when it went over it was so loud it sounded like a bomb went off,” witness Michael McIntosh said.

The owner of the construction company, Finfrock, said one of its workers was setting a piece of concrete but would not comment further.

