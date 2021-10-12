YAY Games Partners with SmartEcoSystem for Their New Smartphone Release

Another month and another headache for Android users as the tarnished banking Trojan “FluBot” again makes an appearance. This time around it is tricking the users into downloading a phony security update that’s actually disguised as malware itself. Ironically, this download will not heal your device in any way, in fact, it will bring more trouble to the Android ecosystem. If you fall for this trick and click on the message, it will install the FluBot malware, which was earlier disguised as a text message.

