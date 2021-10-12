CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

YAY Games Partners with SmartEcoSystem for Their New Smartphone Release

cryptonews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. With the mobile trend sweeping over the world, more and more internet users spend increasingly larger amounts of time on their smartphones and tablets. Mobile gaming, in particular, has been a driving force behind the growth of the gaming industry, being responsible for almost 50% of the video game revenue worldwide.

cryptonews.com

Comments / 0

Related
komando.com

Use a Samsung smartphone? Install this security patch now

Technology leaves our privacy and security at risk every day as hackers quickly adjust to new security protocols. This leaves your personal information and your devices at risk. Smartphone manufacturers are constantly working to ensure top-notch security on their devices, but with each update comes new opportunities for your phone to be hacked.
CELL PHONES
techaeris.com

Motorola announces a new mid-tier smartphone, the moto g pure

Motorola used to be one of the big names in smartphones, and they still are; they’re just not making flagship-level devices. The company has instead decided to focus on mid-tier and budget smartphones which is probably a great move. So here we have the moto g pure, a new mid-tier device with up to two days of battery life.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Vivo to launch new NEX Smartphone with Snapdragon 888: Tipster

Vivo is apparently working on a new smartphone that is a part of its NEX series of smartphones. The latest NEX model will be a flagship grade handset that will reportedly feature top notch hardware like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC. The news arrives from known Weibo blogger Digital Chat...
CELL PHONES
xda-developers

Nokia G300 is a new dirt-cheap 5G smartphone from HMD Global

HMD Global on Tuesday unveiled the Nokia G300, the company’s most affordable 5G smartphone yet. For $199, the Nokia G300 gives you a large 6.5-inch display, Snapdragon 480 SoC, 5G support, a sizeable battery, and a near-stock Android experience. Nokia G300: Specifications. As far as raw specifications are concerned, the...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Games#Mobile Gaming#Games Partners#Smartecosystem#Cryptonews Com#Lte#Bold Point#Nft#Ayya Smartphones
SamMobile

Samsung has a serious problem with its new foldable smartphones

Samsung’s latest foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, have been very well received. They’ve already broken all sales records for the company’s foldable devices. There still appears to be high demand for these phones. However, it appears that Samsung has a serious problem on...
CELL PHONES
Ubergizmo

Carl Pei’s Nothing Could Be Working On A New Smartphone

As some of you might have heard, OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei left the company to form his own company called Nothing. The company’s first product was a pair of earbuds and many have been curious about what the company could launch next. If a report from 91mobiles is to be believed, it seems that a phone could be next on the list.
BUSINESS
AFP

Google debuts new Pixel, latest try in smartphone fight

Google launched new Pixel 6 smartphones on Tuesday, its latest attempt to field a champion in a sector the tech giant has dismally failed thus far to conquer. Smartphone sales are dominated by Apple and South Korean electronics colossus Samsung, but Google is aiming to expand its single-digit marketshare with the newest Android-powered Pixel line. Google touted the phones as completely "reimagined" during a presentation in which it pointed to security, speed, style and sophisticated software capabilities. "This year is quite a bit different," said Google devices senior vice president Rick Osterloh.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
xda-developers

Google hopes the new Pixel 6 will double its smartphone output

Google is reportedly aiming to double its smartphone shipments on the back of the Pixel 6 series. According to a new report from Nikkei, Google has asked suppliers to produce more than 7 million units of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, roughly double the number of smartphones it shipped last year.
CELL PHONES
TrendHunter.com

Cloud Game Smartphone Gamepads

The Stadia Phone Link allows Cloud Game users to transform their smartphones into gamepads. Due to the variety of gamepad shapes and sizes, it might be challenging to find one that suits every player's gaming style. Stadia's Phone Link makes Cloud Gaming more accessible. The new feature is compatible with...
VIDEO GAMES
Washington Post

Can Google’s New Smartphone Beat the IPhone?

Google has long been an also-ran in the smartphone world. But as of this week, the Alphabet Inc. unit may have finally figured out how to compete with its iPhone-making rival: custom silicon. On Tuesday, Google unveiled the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro, both featuring a new Google-designed...
CELL PHONES
lifewire.com

Samsung Releases Customizable 'Bespoke' Galaxy Z Flip3 Smartphone

If you're getting tired of standard smartphone designs and color schemes, Samsung has certainly got you covered. The company just announced that pre-orders are live for the Galaxy Z Flip3 Bespoke Edition, via the Samsung Newsroom. This brand new iteration of Samsung’s popular folding phone is highly customizable, with a total of 49 color and design combinations. Customers can mix and match phone frame colors of black or silver, and front and back colors of blue, yellow, pink, white, or black.
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Fake Android security update installs FluBot malware on devices

Another month and another headache for Android users as the tarnished banking Trojan “FluBot” again makes an appearance. This time around it is tricking the users into downloading a phony security update that’s actually disguised as malware itself. Ironically, this download will not heal your device in any way, in fact, it will bring more trouble to the Android ecosystem. If you fall for this trick and click on the message, it will install the FluBot malware, which was earlier disguised as a text message.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

Our readers would rather not pay more than $1000 for a new smartphone

Of more than 1700 poll participants, most would be willing to pay between $600 to $1000 for a smartphone. The $300 to $600 range was also popular amongst our readers. Unsurprisingly, not many were willing to pay more than $1000. The past several years have seen smartphone flagship prices skyrocket...
CELL PHONES
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

How to Unlock Android Phones Easily without Passcode

Smartphones these days come with plenty of on-screen log-in methods, and the lock screen is your most important line of defense against any unintended intrusion. There can be moments where you happen to forget a phone’s password/lock pattern, and that’s a precarious situation, to say the least. Another instance could...
CELL PHONES
GeekyGadgets

New Motorola Moto G51 smartphone gets benchmarked

Motorola launched their Moto G50 smartphone back in August and now we have details on another device, the Moto G51. The new Motorola Moto G51 smartphone recently appeared in the Geekbench benchmarks with the model number motorola moto g51 5G. The benchmarks have revealed some details about the handset, the...
CELL PHONES
cryptonews.com

NOW Tracker Review: What Makes It the Best Crypto Portfolio Tracker App?

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that was not written by Cryptonews.com journalists. In order to make profits on the market, it is important to keep one’s finances under control. While it is fairly easy to track fiat money updates with all the modern government and bank services, it is a bit trickier with cryptocurrencies.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

A new Sony Xperia smartphone is coming on October 26

Sony has been keeping very quiet ever since it released the Xperia 1 III back last August, but it seems it has some news to share as it quietly posted an invitation to its upcoming event. The new invitation states that a new Sony Xperia product can be expected, although it doesn’t reveal what we might see unveiled.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy