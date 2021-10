(Lu Verne, IA) — Conservation officials in Kossuth County are getting reports of a large elk being spotted in the area. The elk was caught on video last week near Lu Verne. Kossuth County Naturalist Billie Willie says the elk was first seen several months ago by many people. She says they are found in northern Minnesota and Wisconsin, but these sightings of a wild elk don’t happen very often. Willie says the best thing to do if you spot the elk is to leave it alone. It is illegal to hunt the animal in the state of Iowa.

IOWA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO