CHICAGO (CBS) — Thousands of residents in Dixmoor are still experiencing low water pressure issues from over the weekend, having a trickle of water to none at all. CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot spoke with people in Dixmoor about the ongoing issue. With a boil order in effect and little to no water at times, people living in the village are fed up. John Lannan lives in a mobile home. After turning on his hose spigot at full blast, he says it’s the most water pressure he’s had in five days. He just wonders, how long this will last. “This is not a...

DIXMOOR, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO