Ex-Myanmar president says army tried to force him to cede power hours before coup

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – Myanmar’s deposed president testified on Tuesday that the military tried to force him to relinquish power hours before its Feb. 1 coup, warning him he could be seriously harmed if he refused, according to his lawyer. The testimony of Win Myint, his first public comments since he was...

IN THIS ARTICLE
