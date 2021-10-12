CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Military veteran on 'Fox & Friends First': Black community has 'buyer's remorse' over Biden's failures

By Fox News Staff
Fox News
Fox News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMilitary veteran and candidate for U.S. Senate in Georgia, Kelvin King, blasted President Biden arguing he and other Democrats "failed the Black community" as recent polls suggest plummeting support for the 46th president in Black and Latino communities across the country. King joined "Fox & Friends First" on Tuesday to discuss the findings, saying the party itself has "taken the Black vote for granted for years."

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 433

Tim Marton
8d ago

Democrats have been lying to the black communities for years. After they get your vote, they kick you to the curb. You would think after years of abuse, they would realize they are just being USED!

Reply(123)
159
without compromise
8d ago

Never made any sense how people who objects to statues representing the past.. could support the party that is responsible for their repression..in history and today..

Reply(7)
57
james bagos
8d ago

If you have any doubts about what is going on in this country google the Cloward-Piven strategy and read about it. You’ll be amazed that something that was talked about in the 1960s is happening in the USA Today. I don’t care if you’re democrat or Republican or libertarian it’s going to affect everyone if we allow this overtaking of America to continue

Reply(3)
45
Related
TheDailyBeast

This One Basic Mistake Is Blowing Up Biden’s Presidency

Yogi Berra was right. “It gets late early out here.” Just nine months into his presidency, Joe Biden’s support is collapsing. This isn’t just me saying so, although I’ve been warning about it for months. According to a new Yahoo News/YouGov poll, Biden’s approval rating is just 42 percent, with 50 percent of Americans ​​disapproving of how he’s handling his job. Amazingly, that’s good news compared with the Quinnipiac poll, which shows his approval rating at just 38 percent. It should come as no surprise, especially when you consider the policies that have dominated the headlines these last few months. When it comes to his job as commander in chief of the U.S. military (perhaps best demonstrated by the Afghanistan debacle), just 37 percent approve of how he handled it, while 58 percent disapprove. Or take the crisis at the Mexican border, where 23 percent approve and 67 percent disapprove.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden just got caught in a lie about Afghanistan

On Aug. 18, three days after the Taliban seized control of Kabul but eight days before 13 U.S. service members were killed by a suicide bomber, ABC’s George Stephanopolous asked President Joe Biden about what advice he received on leaving a residual force in Afghanistan. “Your top military advisers warned...
POTUS
Lootpress

America is losing its patience with the Biden Administration

In his speech on September 9, 2021, President Joe Biden chastised unvaccinated Americans, contemptuously labeled them a “distinct minority” and stated that “We’ve been patient, but our patience is wearing thin.” However, the President’s plummeting poll numbers seem to reflect that it is actually the American people who are losing patience with his incompetent and untrustworthy administration.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Sacramento Bee

‘I’ll never forgive them’: Democrats see an opening with vaccinated, frustrated Republicans

Celinda Lake remembers watching a focus group of Republican voters in August when a mother of three children started to cry. The woman, a lifelong Republican, was furious: One of her sons wasn’t yet eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine but needed to attend school in-person. And she blamed people who refused the vaccine for jeopardizing his health.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
TheDailyBeast

Biden’s Loads of Little Lies Are Finally Catching Up With Him

The Biden administration suggested this week that the 15,000 Haitian migrants under a bridge in Del Rio, Texas, were being “swiftly” deported. But on Tuesday, two U.S. officials told the Associated Press that Haitians had been released into the interior of the U.S. on a “very, very large scale” with “notices to appear at an immigration office within 60 days” (which means we may never see some of them again).
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Black Community#U S Senate#Democrats#American#The Democratic Party
mediaite.com

Ex-Fox Newser Chris Stirewalt Tells CNN’s Jim Acosta He Feels No ‘Vindication’ in Arizona’s Election Audit Results

Fired Fox News Digital Politics Editor Chris Stirewalt, who played an instrumental role in calling Arizona for President Joe Biden before any other broadcast network, discussed the results of the Arizona election audit on Sunday, telling CNN’s Jim Acosta that he takes “no satisfaction or pleasure from seeing this outcome that roughly correspondents with the real results.”
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Senate
TheDailyBeast

Biden’s Black Allies ‘Pissed’ Biden Is ‘Following the Trump Policy’ With Haitians

Long-simmering criticism of the Biden administration’s approach to immigration policy by Democratic allies has taken on a new dimension this week, as civil rights groups and lawmakers express growing concerns that the treatment of Haitian asylum-seekers by American immigration authorities reinforces anti-Black racism. The undeniably racial component of the ongoing...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Fox News

638K+
Followers
122K+
Post
560M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy