In ancient times, private bathrooms were a rare luxury. And that makes Israeli archaeologists’ recent find all the more noteworthy. Archaeologists uncovered a toilet that is more than 2,700 years old. It dates back to the 7th century BC, per the Associated Press. Located in Jerusalem, the ancient toilet is made of sleek, carved limestone. Archaeologists found it in a boxy cabin within an epic mansion. The mansion, which belonged to an aristocrat, looks out over the Old City.

