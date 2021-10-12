CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
GBP/USD technical bearish trend continuation

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe pattern is a bearish continuation sign. Q L3 should be the target. 4. Q L3 and M L3 Pivot targets. The price is currently bearish and supported around 1,3600. We can see lots of selling pressure from the M H3 resistance. Candlesticks are bearish and imply a possible breakout and continuation move down. The trend line acts as a resistance and it's keeping bulls from advancing. If the break of the trendline happens the market will go higher. The move higher would disrupt the overall scenario of bearish GBP/USD. We should see a move down towards 1.3550 followed by 1.3500. The final target is 1.3340 but only as a part of a stronger swing and move down.

