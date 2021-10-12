GBP/USD technical bearish trend continuation

The British pound rallied on Tuesday again to show even more strength. We broke above the 1.38 level during the session, as well as the trendline that I have marked on the chart. This looks as if it is trying to turn around and reach to the upside, perhaps trying to get to the 1.39 handle over the longer term. The US dollar was sold off against almost everything, and the British pound was going to be no different. That being said, towards the end of the day we did see a little bit of a pullback.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO