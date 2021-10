US inflation expectations continue to surge. 2y breakevens have crossed 3% and the 2y real rate is now -2.62%. Long-term inflation expectations as indicated by the 5y5y breakevens i.e. 5-year inflation expectations after 5 years are at 2.40%, which are extremely elevated. The Dollar has weakened across the board, especially against commodity currencies. The Australian Dollar has comfortably crossed 0.75 while USD/CAD has broken 1.23. Yields on UK Gilts have risen much more compared to US treasuries, causing the Sterling to rally. Near month Sterling forward points have dropped into discount. The overall tone is risk positive. Reflationary trades are back in vogue. Low-yielding currencies are underperforming. Gold has edged higher on low US real rates. Crude prices continue to hold steady close to 7-year highs.

BUSINESS ・ 16 HOURS AGO