New book by Dr. Charles Bell explores cycle of fighting, punishment in public schools

File Photo of the New Brighton High School Main Gymnasium. Story by Curtis Walsh – Beaver County Radio. Published October 11th, 2021 at 9:06 P.M. (New Brighton, PA) The New Brighton Area School Board heard from the public at their committee meeting Monday night. One community member voiced his opinion that the board should terminate the current mask mandate. He stated that he believes the district is administering a policy that shows no science at all, referencing that he does not believe masks serve any purpose in stopping viruses from spreading. A parent took the microphone next to voice her concern over certain literature being used in the district. She spoke about a book being read in high school classes titled “Speak” that heavily involves bullying and self harm. In addition, the high schoolers are also viewing a movie based on the book in class. She noted that 8th grade students are reading a book that centers around abortion as well and stated that she feels these books should be nowhere near the children. The board took note of her concern and said they will handle the matter. After public comment, the board went through their agenda of items that included school trips, a retirement and the hiring of basketball coaches that will be further discussed at their next meeting later this month.

