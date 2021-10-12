New book by Dr. Charles Bell explores cycle of fighting, punishment in public schools
A new book by Dr. Charles Bell explores the cycle of fighting and punishment in public schools. Suspended: Punishment, Violence, and the Failure of School Safety (Johns Hopkins Press) looks to the culture of punishment and victimization created through decades of excessive disciplinary policies in K-12 schools. “Children may be coming from homelessness, a lack of food or clean clothes. They may be dealing with trauma,” said Bell, who conducted more than 150 interviews with students, parents, and educators for the book. “Still, they come to school with high aspirations, only to realize the school doesn’t have resources, books, pens. They feel their voices are silenced, and school officials criminalize them. It can trigger displaced aggression.”news.illinoisstate.edu
