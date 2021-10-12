CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

The Northern Miner Podcast – episode 260: Data for the mining industry and beyond, ft Mining Intelligence director Katja Freitag at the Global Mining Symposium

northernminer.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week’s episode features Mining Intelligence managing director Katja Freitag in conversation with Northern Miner Group publisher Anthony Vaccaro at the Global Mining Symposium. Katja explains the different ways that Mining Intelligence data can help companies and organizations “understand what’s happening” in the mining industry. Katja has a diverse, multifaceted understanding of mining, which she has developed over 20 years. Since completing her PhD in geology, Katja has worked at mining operations in North America and Africa, consulted at a tier 1 management consulting firm, and managed two divisions as a mining services provider.

www.northernminer.com

Comments / 0

Related
charlottenews.net

Anaconda Mining Announces Updated and Expanded Mineral Resource for Stog'er Tight, Increasing Potential for Mine Life Extension at Point Rousse Operations

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 19, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ('Anaconda' or the 'Company') (TSX:ANX)(OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to announce an updated Mineral Resource Estimate ('Mineral Resource') for the Stog'er Tight Deposit, part of the Point Rousse Project ('Point Rousse'), prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 ('NI 43-101') and 2019 CIM MRMR Best Practice Guidelines. The Mineral Resource was prepared by Independent Qualified Person Glen Kuntz, P.Geo., of Nordmin Engineering Ltd. ('Nordmin'). All dollar amounts are in Canadian dollars.
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

China's take-over in America's back yard: How Beijing has spent $140BILLION on ports, roads, and power plants in Latin America and the Caribbean as Cuba signs a new energy deal while US influence fades

On the face of it, America has little to fear from China's new deal to upgrade Cuba's power grid. The countries are already firm allies via their Communist leaders, Havana is under a diplomatic and economic embargo from Washington, and all efforts to mend ties between the two ended when Obama left office.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Mining#Mining Equipment#Mining Companies#Ft Mining Intelligence#Northern Miner Group#Creative Commons
ScienceAlert

Breakthrough Discovery Shows Vikings Were Active in North America 1,000 Years Ago

New archaeological evidence has allowed scientists to refine the timeline for the Viking presence in North America. Pieces of wood scarred with cut marks have been precisely dated to the year 1021 CE – exactly 1,000 years ago – and the metal tools that made those marks were not produced by the indigenous population, according to a team of archaeologists led by the University of Groningen in the Netherlands. Vikings, however, did make and use metal tools, and were known to have settled at the archaeological site of L'Anse aux Meadows, where the wood was found. This is the earliest and most accurate...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Wiped away! For the first time, astronomers have spotted a planet 95 light-years from Earth that lost its atmosphere during a 'giant impact' just 200,000 years ago

Many are concerned about the devastation an asteroid would have on life on Earth, but astronomers have discovered the first evidence that a 'giant impact' in deep space 'stripped' away part of a planet's atmosphere. A group of astronomers, led by those at MIT, have found evidence that the HD...
ASTRONOMY
TheConversationCanada

Mining the moon's water will require a massive infrastructure investment, but should we?

We live in a world in which momentous decisions are made by people often without forethought. But some things are predictable, including that if you continually consume a finite resource without recycling, it will eventually run out. Yet, as we set our sights on embarking back to the moon, we will be bringing with us all our bad habits, including our urge for unrestrained consumption. Since the 1994 discovery of water ice on the moon by the Clementine spacecraft, excitement has reigned at the prospect of a return to the moon. This followed two decades of the doldrums after the end...
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Podcast
UNR NevadaNews

Nevada Gold Mines Professor Pengbo Chu connects with industry, plans for lunar mining project

For Nevada Gold Mines Professor Pengbo Chu, mining is all about scale. From massive equipment that can literally move mountains to separation of elements using the tiniest air bubbles, he wants to know about it all. Chu started as an assistant professor in the Department of Mining and Metallurgical Engineering (MME) at the University of Nevada, Reno in 2020.
RENO, NV
Robb Report

This Zero-Emission Superyacht Concept Is So Green It Grows Its Own Fruits and Vegetables

It’s not exactly easy to grow your own fruit and veggies aboard a yacht, but one design studio just sprouted a novel solution. 3deluxe recently unveiled a new superyacht concept at the Monaco Yacht Show that looks to be a gardener’s dream. The design, known as VY.01, is practically a floating garden fit for the high seas. Billed as a “paradisiacal biotope,” the vessel comes complete with a greenhouse and vegetable garden that allows budding green thumbs to cultivate their own produce on board. Fresh fish can also be captured from the ocean, allowing seafarers to be entirely self-sufficient. The superyacht itself...
CARS
Fortune

China isn’t the only economy decoupling from the U.S.

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. Since the Trump administration plunged the U.S. and China into a still-unresolved trade war in 2018, political pundits have argued that the two superpowers are entering a great “decoupling,” in which leading industries in each nation grow increasingly isolated from their counterparts in the other.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Golden touch: Royal Mint to recycle precious metals from electronics waste

The Royal Mint is set to bring pioneering technology to the UK that will allow it to recycle discarded mobile phones and laptops to recover gold, silver and precious metals.The Government-owned coinmaker has signed a deal with Canadian start-up Excir to use the world’s first sustainable precious metal technology.The Royal Mint aims to use the technology, based on chemistry, at its site in South Wales to retrieve precious metals from e-waste, which is contained within the circuit boards of discarded electronics such as phones and laptops.It said trials of the technology at The Royal Mint has already produced gold with...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

Samples from China mission show Moon 'active' more recently than thought

The first lunar rocks brought back to Earth in decades show the Moon was volcanically active more recently than previously thought, Chinese scientists said Tuesday. Previous moon rocks brought back by US and Soviet missions showed evidence of lunar activity up to 2.8 billion years ago, but left a gap in scientists' knowledge about the more recent history of Earth's natural satellite as they were from older parts of the lunar surface.
ASTRONOMY
theblockcrypto.com

Atlas Mining is migrating a large supply of Bitcoin miners to the US

Singapore-headquartered Atlas Mining, which previously had extensive Bitcoin mining operations in China, is set to move a significant amount of hash rate to North America. Atlas Mining said in an announcement on Tuesday that it has signed a partnership with U.S-based mining colocation provider Compute North for over 100 megawatts (MW) of hosting capacity. The deployment for Atlas Mining's equipment will start in Q1 next year, the firms said in the announcement, which will produce about 3.7 exahashes per second (EH/s) of hash rate at full deployment.
MARKETS
Sourcing Journal

Swisstex Direct: A World Leader in Sustainable Knit Fabric Dyeing and Finishing

As one of the world’s most technologically advanced dyeing and ﬁnishing operations, Swisstex Direct offers a one-stop solution with competitive pricing, superb quality and responsive customer service. Their expertise in knit fabrics extends to meticulous product development for the apparel and medical fabric industries. And Swisstex Direct is always ready to meet marketplace demands by creating original designs through research and anticipating color, construction and content trends. Swisstex Direct is wholly committed to protecting the planet for future generations by implementing new ways to reduce the environmental footprint of its operations. As a Bluesign System partner, it ensures its facilities meet industry...
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy