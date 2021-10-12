Introduce Your Kids To 'Harry Potter' With These Adorable Children's Books

Singer, songwriter and now author, David Archuleta, stopped by the set to share details about his new children’s book, My Little Prayer. Archuleta’s song My Little Prayer, was inspired by a dream he had and is the inspiration for his book. He hopes his book will inspire children to build a relationship with God and hand over their struggles to him. “Talk to him about what you don’t know or don’t understand that you’re still trying to figure out.” David also adds that sometimes things do not work out the way you hope, but you can find solace in knowing that God always has a plan.

