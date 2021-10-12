CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Introduce Your Kids To 'Harry Potter' With These Adorable Children's Books

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor a lot of adults, the Harry Potter books are a comforting reminder of their childhood, but as ready as you may be to share the stories with your kids, it’s a lot to ask a child to sit through a 300+ page novel (without pictures). Not all hope is lost though, because you can still introduce your kids to the wizarding world with some age-appropriate Harry Potter children’s books, instead. Plus, this way, your kids' love for all things Hogwarts will already be well established by the time they’re able to read the actual novels.

