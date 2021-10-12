SF Giants’ latest October stunner a reminder of how they’ve won World Series titles

SAN FRANCISCO — Throughout the greatest division race in major league history, the margin between the Giants and Dodgers remained razor thin. A 107-win Giants team outlasted a 106-win Dodgers team in large part because it won the season series between the teams by a single game. It should come as no surprise that a pair of evenly matched clubs split the first two matchups of the first modern era playoff series between the rivals, but the fashion in which the games have been decided hasn’t exactly left fans on the edge of their seats.

MLB ・ 11 DAYS AGO