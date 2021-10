The New York Knicks surprised many last season with an unexpected playoff berth. A lot of their wins came from their stingy defense, as is the case with most Tom Thibodeau-led teams. But when their offense stalled or became stagnant and predictable, Julius Randle was asked to do too much. And while he did come through numerous times with big plays and big games, when he was having an off night the team’s offense became almost unbearable to watch. So it was refreshing to see the front office address this need by bringing in huge offensive upgrades in the backcourt.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO