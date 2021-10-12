Coroner determines Gabby Petito cause of death was strangulation

NORTH PORT, Fla. – The Teton County coroner released Gabby Petito’s official cause and manner of death on Tuesday afternoon.

Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said Petito’s cause of death was manual strangulation/throttling and her manner of death was homicide. Dr. Blue said he believes Petito’s time of death was about three to four weeks from the time that her body was found.

Petito’s body was found on Sunday, Sept. 19, putting her date of death between Aug. 22 and Aug. 29. Her last post on social media was Aug. 25.

By Wyoming state statute, no other information from Petito’s autopsy will be released, other than her cause and manner of death.

Blue said that he could not comment on the exact condition of Petito’s remains. The coroner was asked if Petito was pregnant at the time of her death and Blue confirmed that she was not.

Petito’s autopsy included a whole-body CAT scan, an examination by forensic pathologists, anthropologists and a toxicology evaluation.

Blue said an exact date of death will not be listed on Petito’s death certificate, which has not yet been completed. Wyoming statutes allow for approximate dates and variability in dates to be listed on death certificates.

The attorney for Brian Laundrie, Petito’s fiancé and a person of interest in the case, released a statement following the coroner’s announcement of Petito’s autopsy results.

“Gabby Petito’s death at such a young age is a tragedy. While Brian Laundrie is currently charged with the unauthorized use of a debit card belonging to Gabby, Brian is only considered a person of interest in relation to Gabby Petito’s demise. At this time Brian is still missing and when he is located we will address the fraud charge pending against him.”

Gabby Petito’s story has gained national attention after her fiancé showed up in North Port alone on September 1 while the couple was on a cross-country van trip.

The case sparked a massive search effort for the 22-year-old after she was reported missing by family members on September 11.

Gabrielle Petito, courtesy of the Suffolk County Police Department

Just over a week later, Petito’s body was found at the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area in Teton County.

Brian Laundrie and Gabrielle Petito

Now, a search continues for Laundrie, who has sparked a national search effort of his own after his family said he left for Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park and Carlton Reserve on September 13.

The FBI issued an arrest warrant for Laundrie in connection to Petito’s death on September 22.

The 23-year-old has still not been located.