Guardians Of The Galaxy launch trailer launches far ahead of launch

By Alice O'Connor
rockpapershotgun.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy doesn't launch for another fortnight, the superhero game's launch trailer arrived today. That's a long run-up, that. If I'm running up for a launch for two weeks straight, I'm either leaping directly into the sun or falling asleep half-way. Presumably Square Enix are hoping for the former, given the ehhhh reaction to their Avengers game. Here, have a watch below.

