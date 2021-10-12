Don't Wait for Solid-State Batteries to Buy an EV

Those of us who have been driving electric cars for seven years, like I have, and researching the subject know that electric cars are a superior non-polluting technology to gasoline cars. We believe that within 10 years, we will look on gas cars like we now look on film cameras, tube TVs, flip phones, horses, and sailing ships. However, it will take a while longer before they are all gone. By then, I like to joke that they will only be used for hay rides and sleigh rides.

GAS PRICE ・ 10 HOURS AGO