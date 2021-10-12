Don't Wait for Solid-State Batteries to Buy an EV
The future of batteries sounds absolutely amazing. There will be more capacity (which means more range) in the same amount of space and a recharge time of about five minutes. Your local Chevron station would become a ChEVron (see what I did there) charging location. Electric vehicles (EVs) would be lighter, cheaper, and be back on the road as quickly as a gas-powered car. The source of all this magic is solid-state batteries, and they're going to change the world. Except, don't hold your breath waiting for one in a car anytime soon.www.lifewire.com
