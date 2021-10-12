Tesla Cybertruck Mega Bloks model comes with pre-shattered window

People collectively lost their minds when Tesla debuted its utterly bananas Cybertruck back in 2019. Looking at it, it's easy to see why. It looks like nothing else, and with the vehicle's proposed list of specs, it makes a pretty compelling case for itself if automotive brutalism is your thing. Unfortunately, it's anyone's guess when Elon Musk's dream machine will actually start shipping to customers, but what if I was to tell you that you could get a Cybertruck way sooner than you thought possible?