Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Won’t Return to the U.K. for the Princess Diana Memorial Party

Over the summer, Prince William and Prince Harry reunited for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned in honor of their late mother, Princess Diana. The Duke of Sussex flew from California to the U.K. for the big installation; while the unveiling in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace was initially supposed to be a larger fête, it had to be downsized due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the guest list was streamlined down to just the Duke of Cambridge, Duke of Sussex, Princess Diana’s immediate relatives as well as the statue designer, landscape architect and a few others.