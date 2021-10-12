Can PJ Dozier be a Sixth Man of the Year candidate?

It took Nikola Jokić all of 15 seconds to get his first bucket of the 2021-22 season. From the opening tip, the Joker was locked in and as impactful as ever, scoring 27 points, grabbing 13 rebounds, and picking up two assists and two steals along the way. It wasn’t a high level passing night for the Serbian big man, but he certainly brought it as a scorer, keeping the Denver Nuggets within striking distance and then helping put the game away in the fourth quarter with some tough finishes around the rim. His efforts helped lead the Nuggets to their first win of the season over Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns.

