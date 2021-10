With the 2021-22 season right around the corner, the time has come to start our season preview for the New Jersey Devils. In today’s post, I’ll be taking a look at the forwards that will be taking the ice for the Devils. I’m going to keep the same format that CJ used in last season’s preview to provide an overview of what happened last year, what has changed, and what we may expect to see this season. This post will be the first in our preview series that will also cover the defensemen, goaltenders, special teams, coaching and management, and predictions.

NHL ・ 11 DAYS AGO