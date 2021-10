The season starts tonight! Game 1 of the regular season starts on the roads for our Montreal Canadiens as they battle their (and our) long-time rivals the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Leafs will certainly want to come roaring out of the gate in order to partially avenge their first round exit against the Habs. In the bleu-blanc-rouge corner, the Habs will try to demonstrate character and leadership from new sources as they begin their season without captain Shea Weber and their undisputed goaltending champion Carey Price.

HOCKEY ・ 7 DAYS AGO