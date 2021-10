Continuing our look at the Chicago Cubs five best players at each position, today we examine the cold corner. This series is based on last year’s all-time top 25. Before we start, we need to talk about Ernie Banks; you won’t see him on this list. While Mr. Cub played a few more games at first than at shortstop, it was at short that he made his Hall of Fame career. In his nine years as a shortstop, Banks accumulated 55 WAR; in his 10 years at first, just 12.7. So he will appear with the shortstops.

MLB ・ 13 DAYS AGO