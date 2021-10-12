CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/12/21: Ryan Tepera, Brandon Crawford, and Delino DeShields

By Becca Weinberg
Lookout Landing
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Red Sox’s second walk-off win in a row has clinched them a spot in the ALCS, facing either the Houston Astros or Chicago White Sox on Friday in ALCS game one. The Astros-White Sox game yesterday was postponed due to rain, and will be made up this afternoon.

www.lookoutlanding.com

New York Post

What Astros are doing now makes cheating scandal even sadder: Sherman

The biggest winner of the 2021 major league season is … the 2017 Houston Astros. Settle down. I have not come to exonerate or forgive the sign stealers. I would not argue with anyone who feels the players got off easy by not facing suspension, and the bans on, say, Alex Cora and A.J. Hinch should have been longer than one year considering their one-year expulsions came in the one year the major league season was 60 regular-season games.
CBS Boston

Here’s The Red Sox-Astros Schedule For The ALCS

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Red Sox advanced to the ALCS in dramatic fashion. Now they’ll face the Houston Astros in a rematch of the 2018 American League Championship Series. Houston advanced after beating the Chicago White Sox in four games in their ALDS series, which concluded Tuesday afternoon with a 10-1 Astros win in Chicago. The Red Sox will be opening the American League Championship Series on the road, as a result of their spot in the postseason as the Wild Card team. Boston went 2-5 against Houston in the regular season. Here’s when the ALCS will be played. Game 1: Friday, Oct. 15, at Houston Game 2: Saturday, Oct. 16, at Houston Game 3: Monday, Oct. 18, at Fenway Park Game 4: Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Fenway Park Game 5 (if necessary): Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Fenway Park Game 6 (if necessary): Friday, Oct. 22, at Houston Game 7 (if necessary): Saturday, Oct. 23, at Houston
FanSided

3 White Sox players who won’t be back after losing ALDS

The Chicago White Sox came up short in the ALDS with a 3-1 series loss to the Astros. These three players won’t be returning to run it back in 2022. After fighting back to make the ALDS series 2-1 with a win at home, the Chicago White Sox were on the wrong end of a hit parade again in Game 4 on Tuesday afternoon, giving the Astros the series win and ending Chicago’s postseason abruptly.
CBS Sports

Astros' Justin Verlander: Expected to get qualifying offer

Verlander (elbow) is expected to receive a qualifying offer from the Astros this offseason, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Verlander could potentially have an interesting decision on his hands. If healthy, he'd almost certainly receive more than the qualifying offer, which was worth $18.9 million over one year last year. He'll enter next season as a 39-year-old coming off of Tommy John surgery, so it's much less clear what his value will be on the open market. If he rejects the offer and signs elsewhere, Houston will receive draft-pick compensation.
FanSided

The 8 White Sox players headed for free agency in 2021-22

After a disappointing ALDS run, the Chicago White Sox face tough decisions as they decide who to resign among 10 free agents in 2022. There’s a lot to think about after watching the 93-69 Chicago White Sox lose 3-1 in their first ALDS appearance since 2008. One of the biggest...
Lookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/7/21: Chris Taylor, Ty France, and Jayce Tingler

Good morning folks! Let’s get your Thursday going with some links. Former Mariner Chris Taylor bashed a walk-off homer to push the Dodgers past the Cardinals in the National League wild card game. In Mariners news... Ty France might just win the Gold Glove this year. Around the league... The...
Lookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/6/21: AL Wild Card Game, Antonio Senzatela, and C.J. Cron

Good morning everyone and happy Wednesday! Let’s get you caught up on what happened around baseball yesterday. The Yankees’ season ended unceremoniously in a 6-2 defeat at the hands of the Red Sox in Fenway Park at the American League wild card game. Heads will likely roll in the Bronx this winter as the front office searches for answers to their 12-year World Series drought.
Lookout Landing

Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/11/21: Christian Vazquez, Justin Dunn, and OL Reign

With a walk-off two-run home run in the 13th inning by catcher Christian Vazquez, the Boston Red Sox have taken a 2-1 lead in the ALDS. The Tampa Bay Rays were on pace to take the lead in the top of the 13th after a drive from Kevin Kiermaier to deep center, but the ball bounced off the wall and then hit Hunter Renfroe before ending up in the bullpen. Since the hit was ruled a ground-rule double, Yandy Diaz was held at third and no runs were scored.
Sports Illustrated

The White Sox Embarrassed Themselves Against the Astros

In a scene toward the end of The Wedding Singer (1998), Adam Sandler’s character Robbie is leaving a bar with a few friends. Robbie’s life has been one long cycle of promise and heartbreak. He’s been drinking heavily because he’s hopelessly in love with Julia, who’s engaged to a womanizing Wall ...
Brandon Crawford's leaping grab

Mookie Betts rips a line drive towards Brandon Crawford, who times his jump perfectly to make the catch and end the 7th. Tune in to TBS.
