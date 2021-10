Noah Gundersen has had a somewhat tangled trajectory to say the least. Launching his professional career with his band the Courage, an outfit formed with his then-16 year-old sister, he became an integral part of the budding Seattle scene prior to making his way into the mainstream courtesy of his song “Family,” which was chosen as part of the soundtrack for the FX show Sons of Anarchy. That, in turn, led to the producers to commission him to write another song for the show, ”Day Is Gone,” which was then nominated for an Emmy Award for Best Original Music and Lyrics for a TV series.

