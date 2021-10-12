CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pebble Report Podcast: 2021 Year-End Awards, Arizona Fall League preview

By Justin Wick
Purple Row
 8 days ago

This podcast marks the ‘official’ conclusion of the 2021 minor league season, as Justin Wick (@justwick) and Kenneth Weber (@KDub1988) hand out a minor league MVP(s), Cy Young and Gold Glove award to the Rockies’ top minor league performers in 2021. Additional coverage on the Arizona Fall League is presented,...

www.purplerow.com

