CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

These Are the Ten Top Cryptocurrencies on Avalanche Ecosystem

By Aman Jain
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 8 days ago

With growing momentum toward a multi-chain future, crypto developers are looking for blockchains that can support this trend. One such blockchain that is gaining popularity amid such a backdrop is Avalanche. It is a Layer 1 Proof-of-Stake blockchain and smart contracts platform. Avalanche offers low-latency block times of about one second, as well as full compatibility with the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). This blockchain can hit a throughput of 4,500 transactions per second along with maintaining adequate decentralization. Let’s take a look at the ten top cryptocurrencies on the Avalanche Ecosystem.

Q3 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Top Cryptocurrencies On Avalanche Ecosystem

We have used the market cap data (as of Oct. 11) from coinmarketcap.com to rank the ten top cryptocurrencies on the Avalanche Ecosystem. These are the ten top cryptocurrencies on the Avalanche Ecosystem:

  1. Bifrost (BFC, >$249 million)

Bifrost is a multichain middleware platform that allows developers to develop DApps (Decentralized Applications) on multiple protocols. It also allows developers to switch to new and better protocols as and when they become available. BFC is down more than 2% in the last seven days and is presently trading over $0.2910. It has an all-time high (August 2021) of $0.795 and an all-time low (Jan. 2021) of $0.01623.

  1. Reef (REEF, >$296 million)

Work on the project started in the second half of 2020. Reef aims to offer cross-chain trading, as well as address the drawbacks of the existing trading platforms. REEF is down more than 1% in the last seven days and is presently trading over $0.02010. It has an all-time high (March 2021) of $0.05841 and an all-time low (June 2021) of $0.003435.

  1. Frax (FRAX, >$351 million)

Launched in November 2020, it is the first fractional-algorithmic stablecoin (stable-value cryptocurrency) system. Its primary objective is to provide decentralized and scalable algorithmic money in place of fixed-supply digital assets . FRAX is up almost 1% in the last seven days and is presently trading at $1.01. It has an all-time high (June 2021) of $1.14 and an all-time low (Feb. 2021) of $0.7805.

  1. Ren (REN, >$1,051 million)

Founded in 2017, it is an open protocol that offers interoperability and liquidity between varying blockchain platforms. Ren aims to expand the interoperability and the accessibility of DeFi ( decentralized finance ). REN is down more than 7% in the last seven days and is presently trading over $1. It has an all-time high (Feb. 2021) of $1.83 and an all-time low (Nov. 2018) of $0.01539.

  1. TrueUSD (TUSD, >$1,307 million)

Launched in January 2018, it is a stablecoin that is pegged to the USD at 1:1. Like other stablecoin, TrueUSD also aims to boost liquidity and offer cryptocurrency users a nonvolatile asset. TUSD is down almost 1% in the last seven days and is presently trading at $0.9997. It has an all-time high (May 2018) of $1.36 and an all-time low (March 2020) of $0.9179.

  1. SushiSwap (SUSHI, >$1,340 million)

Launched in September 2020, it is an automated market maker (AMM). AMMs are decentralized exchanges that utilize smart contracts to develop markets for any given pair of tokens. SUSHI is up more than 2% in the last seven days and is presently trading over $10. It has an all-time high (March 2021) of $23.38 and an all-time low (Nov. 2020) of $0.4737.

  1. Dai (DAI, >$6,478 million)

Launched in November 2019, it is a stablecoin in which its price is soft-pegged to the USD. Dai is not managed by a private company, but by a decentralized autonomous organization. DAI is presently trading at $1. It has an all-time high (Sept. 2020) of $1.14 and an all-time low (June 2017) of $0.8935.

  1. Chainlink (LINK, $11,928 million)

Founded in 2017, it is a blockchain abstraction layer that enables universally connected smart contracts. Basically, it enables blockchains to securely communicate with external data feeds, events and payment methods. LINK is down more than 1% in the last seven days and is presently trading over $26. It has an all-time high (May 2021) of $52.88 and an all-time low (Sept. 2017) of $0.1263.

  1. Avalanche (AVAX, >$12,641 million)

Launched in 2020, it is a layer one blockchain that supports decentralized applications and custom blockchain networks. It is one of the biggest rivals to Ethereum , and is constantly working on improving interoperability between Ethereum and its own system. AVAX is down more than 13% in the last seven days and is presently trading over $57. It has an all-time high (Sept. 2017) of $79.52.

  1. Tether (USDT, >$68,433 million)

Launched in July 2014 as Realcoin (later renamed to Tether ), it is a stablecoin that mirrors the price of the U.S. dollar. Its primary objective is to bring together the unrestricted nature of cryptocurrencies and the USD’s stable value. USDT is down almost 1% in the last seven days and is presently trading at $1. It has an all-time high (May 2017) of $1.21 and an all-time low (June 2021) of 0.0001018.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Bitcoin hits new high, topping $66,000, on mainstream hopes for cryptocurrency

Bitcoin jumped to a record high Wednesday morning, topping $66,000, as the cryptocurrency rides a wave of excitement about its potential mainstreaming by the financial establishment. Bitcoin was trading at $66,386.21 as of 1:30 p.m. EST. It's rallied back after sinking below $30,000 during the summer to top its prior...
STOCKS
Alejandro Betancourt

Thinking of investing in Crypto?

“You don’t need any money to invest in cryptocurrency. You can get started with just a little bit of time and the internet, if you’re willing to start small, stay patient, and not get greedy.” — Forbes Magazine Writer Kashmir Hill.
dailyhodl.com

One Altcoin Will Outperform Solana, Binance Coin, Cardano, Ethereum and Bitcoin This Cycle, Says Popular Crypto Analyst

A widely followed analyst says that one crypto will manage to outperform Bitcoin (BTC) and four big-name altcoins during this bull cycle. The pseudonymous crypto analyst known as Capo tells his 180,000 Twitter followers that Bitcoin dominance, which is Bitcoin’s market cap compared to the rest of the crypto market, looks to be trending higher, but will likely hit a hard resistance at the 50.00 level.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Avalanche#Cryptocurrency#Smart Contracts#Evm#Coinmarketcap Com#Bfc#Bifrost#Dapps#Reef
Benzinga

Anonymous Crypto Wallet Moves $111.97M Worth Of Ethereum

What happened: $111,966,629 worth of Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person’s Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0xa59e84f0b7afd006a6ab61974f4c4df7f7d259f1. $111,966,629 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xe31d2d6c037762ebb9437513fbdae2df8390ed4e. Why it matters:...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
dailyhodl.com

Trader Says Bitcoin Forming a Parabolic Structure, Predicts Two Large-Cap Altcoins Primed To Rally

A popular crypto analyst and trader is predicting major rallies for Bitcoin and two large-cap altcoins as the crypto markets continue to flash signs of strength. The pseudonymous trader known as Inmortal sees Bitcoin (BTC) showing signs that it is gearing up for a parabolic move. According to Inmortal, the current price action is reminiscent of BTC’s consolidation in late 2020 before the king crypto launched a massive move from around $26,000 to $42,000.
MARKETS
Entrepreneur

The Secret To Understanding And Leveraging Cryptocurrency In 2021

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Cryptocurrency is a term that you’ve almost certainly heard of today. While terms like Bitcoin and blockchain are globally popular, several aspects and nuances of cryptocurrency remain complex and ambiguous. That’s where The Moon Crypto Channel comes in. Being one of the most popular YouTube channels online, it focuses on educating people about cryptocurrency and simplifying complex terms and financial concepts.
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Woonsocket Call

Top Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch Ahead Of Bitcoin ETF Debut

5 Top Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch In October 2021. While investors try to find a middle ground between rising inflation and a potentially strong earnings season, cryptocurrency stocks shine. By and large, a notable piece of stock market news today would be surrounding Bitcoin. Namely, the first Bitcoin futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) is set to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange tomorrow under the ticker ‘BITO’. If anything, this would be a timely debut for the industry as a whole, given Bitcoin’s current momentum. The digital currency has mostly held steady over the $60,000 mark throughout the weekend.
STOCKS
investing.com

Top 5 cryptocurrencies to watch this week: BTC, ETH, SOL, MATIC, FTM

Some market participants believe that traders who bought the rumor of approval for a Bitcoin ETF product may sell on the news. Crypto trading firm QCP Capital said in an update that the approval of futures-based ETFs is unlikely to provide a long-term boost for Bitcoin prices similar to the one seen in the fourth quarter of 2020.
MARKETS
softwareengineeringdaily.com

Episode Summary: Coinbase React Native: Building the Cryptocurrency Ecosystem

Coinbase is a popular and well-trusted cryptocurrency platform for buying and selling digital currencies. With Coinbase, your portfolio for crypto investments is managed in a central location. Originally just a web application, Coinbase has now grown to multiple different products across multiple platforms such as web, iOS and Android. With that increased scale came increased complexity as the team began maintaining multiple codebases and hiring individuals to fill the same role for multiple platforms.
MARKETS
stockmarket.com

Top Stocks To Buy Now? 4 Cryptocurrency Stocks To Watch In October 2021

Cryptocurrency stocks have become a way for many investors to gain exposure to digital currencies. For investors who may not want to own crypto directly, investing in companies in the crypto space would be a viable way to jump on the crypto bandwagon. Besides, there was also a report in The Wall Street Journal that the Federal Reserve will be releasing a paper exploring the use of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) in the U.S. economy. This would mark the central bank’s first concrete step towards exploring the use of digital currencies and potentially pave the way for a Fed-backed digital dollar.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

The Currency Of The Future: A Bitcoin (BTC) Boom

Following SEC Chair Gary Gensler's landmark approval, the first bitcoin-linked BTC exchange-traded fund (ETF) debuted on the NYSE this week, driving this controversial digital asset to record highs. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF BITO became the first bitcoin futures-backed ETF to trade in the US on Tuesday (10/19), and its premiere...
MARKETS
The Independent

As Bitcoin goes mainstream, Wall Street looks to cash in

Love cryptocurrencies or hate the very idea of them, they’re becoming more mainstream by the day. Cryptocurrencies have surged so much that their total value has reached nearly $2.5 trillion, rivaling the size of G7 economies like Canada’s and Italy’s, with more than 200 million users. At that size, it’s simply too big for the financial establishment to ignore. Firms that cater to the world's wealthiest families are increasingly putting some of their fortunes into crypto. Hedge funds are trading Bitcoin, which has big-name banks starting to offer them services around it. PayPal lets users buy crypto on its...
MARKETS
manofmany.com

Bitcoin Surges to $89,000 All-Time High After Landmark ETF Debut

Bitcoin has rallied to an all-time high, topping USD$66,000 (AUD$89,000) for the first time ever. The cryptocurrency’s boom follows weeks of steady growth that exploded in the wake of a successful exchange-traded fund launch for US investors. Wednesday’s record high marks a major resurgence in Bitcoin which saw its price fall from USD$65,000 in April to just USD$29,800 in June.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
688K+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy