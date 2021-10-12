CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Cate Le Bon – “Running Away”

By Chris DeVille
Stereogum
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCate Le Bon has been great for a long time, but 2019’s Reward cemented her reputation for greatness. So it is fantastic to learn that Le Bon has a new LP on the way this winter. It’s called Pompeii. Le Bon wrote it mostly on bass and recorded it with co-producer Samur Khouja in an “uninterrupted vacuum” in Cardiff, with exits sealed, giving herself “permission to annihilate identity.” Despite the isolation, there were a few outside contributors patched in from a distance, like Stella Mozgawa on drums and Euan Hinshelwood on sax.

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

Related
NPR

New Mix: Mitski, Cate Le Bon, Big Thief, Shamir, more

I have so many new songs from old favorites on this week's All Songs Considered, including the return of Mitski. After releasing her 2018 album Be The Cowboy, she began to feel the stresses of the music industry and the commodification of her work. So, she just stopped. On today's show, Mitski talks about her decision to start recording again and how it led to her new song, "Working for the Knife."
MUSIC
weallwantsomeone.org

Cate Le Bon Announces New Album, ‘Pompeii’, shares “Running Away”

Cate Le Bon announced that she will release her new album Pompeii, her sixth full-length LP, on February 4, 2022 via Mexican Summer. With the news comes the release of the lead single “Running Away.”. The record was primarily written on bass and as she describes, composed entirely alone in...
MUSIC
floodmagazine.com

Hear the Sorrow in the Saxophones on Cate Le Bon’s “Running Away”

Back in the better days of 2019, avant-garde mastermind Cate Le Bon released one of the best albums of the year and, consequentially, one of the best albums in her catalogue, called Reward. Now, news has arrived that we’ll get to hear what Le Bon has been up to since. Today she’s announced the follow-up album titled Pompeii and revealed its lead single “Running Away.”
MUSIC
completemusicupdate.com

One Liners: Youssou N’Dour, Self Esteem, Cate Le Bon, more

Universal Music Africa has announced a new partnership with Youssou N’Dour and his company Youssou N’Dour & TBI Publishing. As part of the deal, N’Dour will release a new album through Universal on 12 Nov. “From Africa to the world… let’s go Universal”, says the musician. —————————————— APPOINTMENTS. Universal Music...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cate Le Bon
Person
Brian Eno
undertheradarmag.com

12 Best Songs of Week: Cate Le Bon, Imarhan, Elbow, Snail Mail, and More

Welcome to the 39th Songs of the Week of 2021. It was a blockbuster week for new songs, although the week’s biggest song (Adele’s “Easy On Me”) didn’t make the list. But “Easy On Me” did set the all-time record for biggest single day streams for a song in Spotify history, so Adele will be fine. This week we have a supersized Top 12 and a solid honorable mentions list.
MUSIC
Stereogum

The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week (the eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight). This week’s countdown is below, and you can listen to a playlist of all our 5 Best Songs on Spotify. For a while there, it seemed...
MUSIC
Stereogum

Damon Albarn – “The Tower Of Montevideo”

In about a month, the Blur/Gorillaz leader Damon Albarn will release his new solo album The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows, which he originally conceived as an orchestral piece about Icelandic landscapes. Thus far, Albarn has already shared a big handful of tracks from that LP: the title track, “Polaris,” “Particles,” “Royal Morning Blue.” Today, Albarn has also dropped “The Tower Of Montevideo,” a new track inspired by an edifice built in the ’20s in the capital of Uruguay.
MUSIC
Stereogum

We’ve Got A File On You: They Might Be Giants

We’ve Got A File On You features interviews in which artists share the stories behind the extracurricular activities that dot their careers: acting gigs, guest appearances, random internet ephemera, etc. It’s hard to know where to start with a band like They Might Be Giants. Formed in the 1980s, the...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Running Away#Bowery Ballroom#Art
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Music
Stereogum

Watch Charly Bliss Debut A New Song In Brooklyn

Last night in Brooklyn, the magnificently poppy NYC indie rock band Charly Bliss played their first show in two years, opening for Japanese Breakfast at Brooklyn Steel. The band used the occasion to debut a new song, which is listed as “UDK” at Setlist.fm and on YouTube. Speaking of which, the song is on YouTube! It finds the group leaning perhaps even further into the pop realm than they did on their 2019 sophomore effort Young Enough, with Eva Hendricks ditching her guitar and switching into full-on lead singer mode. Check out fan-made footage below.
BROOKLYN, NY
Inverse

Viking discovery changes history and supports ancient lore

Cosmic synergy, the concept of universal forces interacting and giving rise to a greater whole, is rare enough and fantastical enough to be the stuff of legends, not science. But consider this: In 992 A.D., there was a cosmic ray event, a moment where high-energy particles entered the atmosphere and collided with atoms, causing an upsurge in atmospheric carbon. Tree-rings collected worldwide and housed today in archives share a distinct radiocarbon signal linked to the ensuing solar storm.
SCIENCE
Stereogum

Jon Hopkins – “Love Flows Over Us In Prismatic Waves” & “Deep In The Glowing Heart”

Jon Hopkins announced Music For Psychedelic Therapy, a beat-less album that lies somewhere between classical music, ambient, and drone, last month. We’ve already heard the meditative eight-minute track “Sit Around The Fire,” a collaboration with producer and ceremony guide East Forest featuring a recording of the late guru Ram Dass. Today, Hopkins is sharing “Music For Psychedelic Therapy (Excerpt),” which draws from the album’s tracks “Love Flows Over Us In Prismatic Waves” and “Deep In The Glowing Heart.”
MUSIC
Stereogum

Pa Salieu – “Bad” (feat. Aitch)

Last month, Pa Salieu released a new EP, Afrikan Rebel, and today he’s back with a new single, “Bad,” which features the Manchester rapper Aitch and was produced by Two Inch Punch & WhyJay. Much like his team-up with slowthai, it’s smooth and bouncy and comes attached to an eye-popping music video. Check it out below.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Disclosure – “Deep Sea”

Disclosure officially release their new DJ-Kicks mix today. In addition to songs by Harry Wolfman, Simon Hinter, Slum Science, and more, the mix features two new tracks from the UK dance music brother duo themselves. We’ve already heard the first, “Observer Effect,” and now you can listen to “Deep Sea” and stream the whole mix below.
SCIENCE
Stereogum

Lone – “InLove2”

Next week, Matt Cutler, the UK producer better known as Lone, will release Always Inside Your Head, his first new album in five years. I have heard Always Inside Your Head, and it’s dope as hell. If you’ve been listening to the advance singles, you’ve probably already figured that out for yourself. Thus far, Lone has shared the early tracks “Hidden By Horizons,” “Mouth Of God,” and “Realise.” They’re all great. Today, we get another one.
MUSIC
Stereogum

Julia Shapiro On How Tarot, Weed, Elliott Smith, & More Influenced Her New Album Zorked

Under The Influence is a new revival of a very old Stereogum franchise, in which we ask artists to talk about the inspirations behind their albums. From other music, to film, to novels, to stray notes left behind by friends, and who knows what else, this is what’s on people’s minds when they’re writing the songs we eventually come to know and love.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy