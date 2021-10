Strange Ranger haven’t released an album since 2019’s great Remembering The Rockets, but last year they released a single, “Needing You,” that hinted at a new sound slightly less focused on revitalizing the indie-rock of yesteryear. It seems like they’re continuing down that path with a whole new project, a just-announced mixtape called No Light In Heaven that will be out at the end of this week. Today, they’re sharing the mixtape’s closing track, “It’s You,” a collage of a whole lot of sounds that builds into something cinematic and driving and quite lovely. Check it out below.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO