CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Eternals Producer On Movie’s Approach To MCU’s First LGBTQ+ Hero

By Christian Bone
wegotthiscovered.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEternals is set to introduce the MCU’s latest superhero team into the franchise, made up of the likes of Richard Madden’s Ikaris, Angelina Jolie’s Thena and Gemma Chan’s Sersi. While probably not one of the leading Eternals, a character who’s been discussed a lot in the run-up to the movie is Brian Tyree Henry’s Phastos, who’s significant because he stands as the very first LGBTQ+ superhero in the Marvel universe.

wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Why on earth is Angelina Jolie in Marvel’s Eternals?

There is something going on with Eternals, Oscar winner Chloé Zhao’s debut dip into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Perhaps it’s that this is one of the first MCU episodes to arrive almost fully formed, without endless teases and character introductions during previous instalments. Maybe it’s the way August’s final full trailer seemed to apologise for this in advance, explaining that Earth’s cosmic guardians had not bothered taking down mean ol’ Thanos during the Earth-shattering events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame because they had been told not to by some pesky unknown entity. But more likely it’s that ... hang on, is that Angelina Jolie in a blond wig and silver spandex?
MOVIES
crowrivermedia.com

Scarlett Johansson settles Disney lawsuit and announces new movie

Scarlett Johansson has "amicably" settled her lawsuit against Disney and announced a new movie with the company. The ‘Black Widow’ star filed papers to sue Disney in July for an alleged $50 million in lost earnings, as she claimed their decision to release the Marvel movie on Disney+ at the same time as its theatrical release violated the terms of their contract and impacted negatively on her salary.
MOVIES
WBAL Radio

Zendaya talks potential 'Dune' sequel, what she admires about Tom Holland

Zendaya's new film Dune isn't out for another week, but she's already ready for a sequel. Opening up to InStyle magazine, the 25-year-old actress revealed, "We'll see how the first [movie] goes, but I'm ready to do a second." "Whenever they call, I'm here," she continued. "[Co-star] Timothée [Chalamet] is...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gemma Chan
Person
Chloe Zhao
Person
Tom Hiddleston
Person
Richard Madden
Person
Angelina Jolie
Distractify

Who Will Replace Chadwick Boseman in 'Black Panther 2'? How Marvel Will Honor T'Challa's Legacy

The success of Marvel’s Black Panther left droves of fans excited to see what Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa) had in store for the hit franchise next. After the actor's death following a long, highly secretive experience with cancer, a question on the minds of many immediately surfaced above the rest: Who will portray Black Panther now that the actor who portrayed him so flawlessly is gone?
MOVIES
Deadline

Gal Gadot Says She Was “Shocked” By The Way Joss Whedon Spoke To Her On ‘Justice League’ Set

Gal Gadot described in detail today her reaction when, she says, director Joss Whedon “threatened my career” during reshoots for Warner Bros.’ Justice League. While the Wonder Woman actress has described what she called her “experience” with Whedon before, she’s never been so candid about how his alleged actions impacted her. “I was shocked by the way that he spoke to me,” Gadot told Elle magazine. “You’re dizzy because you can’t believe this was just said to you. And if he says it to me, then obviously he says it to many other people.” In fact, her Justice League co-star Ray...
TV SHOWS
ComicBook

Avengers Stars Robert Downey Jr, Tom Holland, Chris Pratt and More Become Thanos in Terrifying Photos

There are many creative minds in the Marvel Cinematic Universe fandom. We've seen lots of great fan art over the years as well as a lot of silly creations that never would have occurred to us. Recently, one fan inserted Ryan Reynolds into the role of Tony Stark into Avengers: Endgame, and Mark Ruffalo shared a neat video that combined the Avengers with household appliances. While some fan art is created to delight the eyes, others are the stuff of pure nightmares. In fact, Instagram user @avenger_lover_2008 recently mashed up some of the Marvel stars faces with Thanos, and it's pretty dang terrifying.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mcu#Lgbtq#Eternals
Inside the Magic

How Brad Pitt and George Clooney Are Delaying Marvel’s ‘Fantastic Four’

Megastars Brad Pitt and George Clooney are involved in one of the biggest Hollywood bidding wars in recent memory — and it’s likely to affect the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The A-list celebrities Pitt and Clooney are attached to a project from Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts. The interest in the hot property could keep Watts from beginning work on the Fantastic Four reboot for Marvel Studios.
MOVIES
WWD

Angelina Jolie and Children Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance at ‘Eternals’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Angelina Jolie joined her fellow “Eternals” cast members at Monday night’s Los Angeles film premiere with five of her children in a rare red carpet appearance. Jolie attended the premiere with children Maddox, Shiloh, Vivienne, Knox and Zahara Jolie-Pitt, with the family matching in monochromatic neutral-hued outfits. Zahara looked to her mother’s closet for the movie premiere, wearing the same Elie Saab silver fringe dress that Jolie wore to the 2014 Oscars. Shiloh also opted for one of Jolie’s outfits, wearing a beige-colored Gabriela Hearst dress the actress previously wore this summer.More from WWDPhotos...
BEAUTY & FASHION
epicstream.com

The Batman: Fans Believe They've Spotted The Joker in New Trailer

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. DC fans have waited over a year for The Batman to drop new footage and Matt Reeves, along with stars Zoe Kravitz and Robert Pattinson did not disappoint as they teamed up at the DC FanDome for the world premiere of the upcoming superhero film's second trailer.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
Cinema Blend

Why Angelina Jolie Chose To Join Marvel’s Eternals After Rejecting Superhero Roles In The Past

When the current golden age of comic book movies began, you’d think Angelina Jolie would be one of the first actresses Hollywood would have called. And yet, she is entering the MCU almost fifteen years after it began. Oh, and she’s not even playing the most iconic heroes like Wonder Woman or Black Widow. Jolie will play Thena in Eternals next month, and ahead of its release, she’s sharing why now was the right time to step into the genre.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Eternals’ Stars Skip Elle Event ‘Out of an Abundance of Caution’ After Possible COVID-19 Exposure

“Eternals” stars Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Gemma Chan and Lauren Ridloff and director Chloé Zhao did not attend Elle’s Women in Hollywood event on Tuesday night due to possible exposure to COVID-19. “Earlier today we were made aware of a possible exposure to COVID-19, and while all of our talent have tested negative, out of an abundance of caution, we are pivoting to virtual appearances rather than in-person events,” a Disney spokesperson told Variety. Elle editor-in-chief Nina Garcia made the announcement during the event, saying that they “were just exposed, so to keep everyone safe those superheroes are now in super isolation.” It is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ComicBook

Marvel's Eternals Star Angelina Jolie Reveals If She Would Direct an MCU Movie

The future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is bright, with a number of different projects in various stages of development. While fans wait to hear news on the official introduction of the X-Men and Deadpool to the MCU, one upcoming film that has found a director is Fantastic Four, with the Spider-Man trilogy director Jon Watts bringing Marvel's First Family to big screens. If it were up to Eternals star Angelina Jolie, she would be the next person to take the reins of an MCU film.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy