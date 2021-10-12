Eternals Producer On Movie’s Approach To MCU’s First LGBTQ+ Hero
Eternals is set to introduce the MCU’s latest superhero team into the franchise, made up of the likes of Richard Madden’s Ikaris, Angelina Jolie’s Thena and Gemma Chan’s Sersi. While probably not one of the leading Eternals, a character who’s been discussed a lot in the run-up to the movie is Brian Tyree Henry’s Phastos, who’s significant because he stands as the very first LGBTQ+ superhero in the Marvel universe.wegotthiscovered.com
Comments / 0