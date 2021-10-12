USA vs. Panama, 2022 World Cup qualifying: Man of the Match

The United States men's national team will play its final World Cup qualifier for October on Wednesday night, and it's the most important one yet. The USMNT hosts Costa Rica for a 7 p.m. ET kickoff from Columbus, Ohio. The U.S. comes in off its first loss in qualifying, a 1-0 defeat to Panama on Sunday. Another loss on Wednesday would see Costa Rica jump the U.S. in the Concacaf table, potentially resulting in the Americans sitting outside the top three entering the November matches. A win, on the other hand, would give the team much-needed separation as the most challenging games in qualifying still remain on the schedule. Here's how to watch the match.

