USA vs. Panama, 2022 World Cup qualifying: Man of the Match
The United States Men’s National Team suffered their first loss during 2022 World Cup qualifying when they lost to Panama 1-0 on Sunday night at Estadio Rommel Fernandez. The USMNT managed just 5 shots total, 0 on goal, and it was an overall miserable match. Couple that with the elite Concacafing that occurred during the match, especially the very end, and it was just a frustrating night for American fans. The USMNT fall to 2nd in the Octagonal table, 3 points behind Mexico and level with Canada on points but ahead on goal differential.www.starsandstripesfc.com
Comments / 0