DFW hospitals COVID rates down nearly 50 percent from 6 weeks ago

COVID-19 patients in hospital Photo credit GettyImages

There is some good news this morning concerning the ongoing pandemic. Officials say hospital rates in the DFW area are down nearly 50 percent compared to where they were about a six weeks ago, when the highly contagious delta variant was spreading fast.

Health experts expect the numbers to continue to drop if more people get vaccinated,

The overwhelming majority of people who still need to be hospitalized with the coronavirus are not vaccinated, according to reports.

Dallas County reported more than 5,400 new positive COVID-19 cases last week and 88 deaths, among them a teenager from Mesquite.

Tarrant County reported more than 4,600 new cases last week and 114 deaths.