CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

At the halfway place: The University of Michigan Biological Station leads international recognition effort as UNESCO biosphere region

By Morgan Sherburne
umich.edu
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Obtawaing” is the Anishinaabemowin word for “at the halfway place.”. It was the name for the center of the Odawa village that used to stretch 16 miles along northern Lake Michigan, near the town of Harbor Springs and the hamlets Good Hart and Cross Village, says Frank Ettawageshik, currently the executive director of the United Tribes of Michigan and formerly the tribal chairman of the Little Traverse Bay Bands of Odawa Indians in Harbor Springs.

news.umich.edu

Comments / 0

Related
thedallasnews.net

Jindal Global Law School signs 10 new MoUs for collaborations with leading international universities

Sonipat (Haryana) [India], October 13 (ANI/OP Jindal University): Pursuant to its commitment to promoting internationalization and continuing in its collaborative initiatives, Jindal Global Law School (JGLS), O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), has signed MoUs to establish 10 new international collaborations with international partner universities. The new partners of JGLS include...
COLLEGES
cmich.edu

International biosphere program adds CMU Biological Station

​Its name means "middle place" or "middle ground," but the newly designated Obtawaing Biosphere Reserve places Central Michigan University on an elite list of international sites dedicated to the study of sustainable development. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, or UNESCO, formally established the reserve in Northern Michigan...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
themtnear.com

Jamestown Artist Receives International Recognition

Jamestown residents came together over the summer to support the international success of one of its longtime resident artists, Emma Hardy. Her vision and talent were recognized on a global stage this past summer in Italy. The occasion was the reopening of the Ex-Museum of Comics in Lucca, Italy. She...
JAMESTOWN, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unesco#University Of Michigan#Lake Michigan#Economy#Odawa Indians#Unesco Biosphere Reserve
Inverse

Viking discovery changes history and supports ancient lore

Cosmic synergy, the concept of universal forces interacting and giving rise to a greater whole, is rare enough and fantastical enough to be the stuff of legends, not science. But consider this: In 992 A.D., there was a cosmic ray event, a moment where high-energy particles entered the atmosphere and collided with atoms, causing an upsurge in atmospheric carbon. Tree-rings collected worldwide and housed today in archives share a distinct radiocarbon signal linked to the ensuing solar storm.
SCIENCE
umich.edu

Latino Michiganders: Key findings from U-M Poverty Solutions

As National Hispanic Heritage Month, which celebrates the culture and contributions of Latinos in the U.S., comes to a close, Poverty Solutions at the University of Michigan highlights key data from its research that relates to Latinos living in Michigan. 33%. The percentage of Latinos in Detroit who would feel...
MICHIGAN STATE
umich.edu

Glasgow climate summit: U-M experts available to comment

Delegates from nearly 200 countries will gather in Glasgow, Scotland, at the end of the month for the COP26 climate summit, described by some as a make-or-break chance to curb greenhouse gas emissions and stave off the worst ravages of climate change. University of Michigan experts are available to comment.
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

American among six tortured, shot and burned in massacre at Costa Rica cattle and coffee farm

An American cattle and coffee farmer found dead with his five farm hands at a ranch in Costa Rica had been trying to sell his property to return to the United States and be closer to family.Stephen Paul Sandusky, 61, was a United States citizen and Costa Rica resident, according to the US Embassy in the Central American country.The former Florida resident retired to a farm in Llano Bonito de Buenos Aires de Puntarenas, about 40km north of the country’s southern border with Panama.He listed the property for $1.8m in 2019 to return to the US, but the Covid pandemic...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cadillac
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Switzerland
healthing.ca

Gov't calls unvaccinated

'These calls are legitimate': Outreach campaigns to reach the unvaccinated now include phone calls to anyone with a health card. Canada has reached a vaccination rate of 71 per cent of the population now fully vaccinated, shows the latest health data, thanks to vax vans, mobile clinics and pop-up shots in community centres, arenas and churches.
PUBLIC HEALTH
umich.edu

Book By Michigan Ross Professor Explores the Power of ‘Flexing’ to Develop New Skills

Small behavioral experiments in daily life can lead to tremendous personal growth, according to a new book by Ross School of Business Professor Sue Ashford. The Power of Flexing describes a system useful for anyone wanting to gain skills or overcome challenges. After setting a personal growth goal, you devise experiments to test out different strategies for making progress on the goal; then you seek feedback, and then reflect.
MICHIGAN STATE
Space.com

International Space Station: Facts, History & Tracking

The International Space Station (ISS) is a multi-nation construction project that is the largest single structure humans ever put into space. Its main construction was completed between 1998 and 2011, although the station continually evolves to include new missions and experiments. It has been continuously occupied since Nov. 2, 2000.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
ScienceAlert

Microplastics in The Wind May Already Have a Minor Impact on Earth's Climate Itself

Microplastics are turning up everywhere. We've found them in rivers, lakes, and oceans; in soil, snow and ice; in fish, whales, and us. In recent years, we've even started to measure these tiny particles in the very air we breathe. We still don't know what, if anything, that's doing to human health, but researchers in New Zealand suspect this pollution could have a real impact on our planet's climate if it grows bad enough. "We studied how microplastic fragments and fibers – two types of microplastics commonly found in the atmosphere – interact with light, and used this information in a global climate...
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

Australia ranks last out of 54 nations on its strategy to cope with climate change. The Glasgow summit is a chance to protect us all

The need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions is widely discussed, but the other side of climate action is less often talked about: adapting to impacts already locked in. Even if we drastically reduce emissions, the cost of natural disasters in Australia will reach an estimated A$73 billion per year by 2060. Intense heatwaves are Australia’s deadliest natural hazards. In the summer of 2019-2020, unprecedented bushfires devastated Australia’s southeast, and changes in seasonal conditions over the past two decades has seen average farm profits fall by 23%. The Morrison government is developing a new National Climate Resilience and Adaptation Strategy, to be...
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Indigenous people cannot be aliens in their own land. Why challenging this fact (again) is so concerning

Last year, we wrote an overview of the High Court decision in Love, Thoms v Commonwealth. The case concerned whether the Commonwealth had the power to deport two Aboriginal men who were born overseas. Neither man was an Australian citizen under Commonwealth law. If the men were deemed “aliens”, then the Commonwealth could validly deport them. This raised the question of whether it was possible for an Aboriginal person to be an alien in their own land. This question is important because if the men were not “aliens”, the Commonwealth could not deport them, even if they were not citizens. ...
AUSTRALIA
News 8 WROC

Climate report: Africa’s rare glaciers soon to disappear

The new report seizes on the shrinking glaciers of Mount Kilimanjaro, Mount Kenya and the Rwenzori Mountains in Uganda as symbols of the rapid and widespread changes to come. “Their current retreat rates are higher than the global average. If this continues, it will lead to total deglaciation by the 2040s,” it says.
ENVIRONMENT
umich.edu

With $13M grant, U-M researchers will track cancer risk from environmental exposures

Heavy metals like lead, industrial pollution from steel mills, coal-fired power plants or oil refineries, “forever chemicals” called PFAS that don’t break down in the environment—how much are Michigan residents exposed to these environmental contaminants and what does this mean for their risk of developing cancer?. A new study from...
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy