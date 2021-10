The Zombies modes in Call of Duty titles are more important than ever right now, so much so that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War creator Treyarch has been asked to set some time aside to be the sole developer of the undead offering in next month's Call of Duty: Vanguard. Today's trailer reveals what the team has been working on and, well, it looks a lot like previous Zombies modes. Billie Eilish provides the auditory backdrop with a remix of Bury a Friend that likely won't live particularly long in the memory, but at least the undead action looks satisfactory.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO