Mrs. Caroline Morton Long, 56, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Thursday evening, October 7, 2021 at her residence. Born December 4, 1964 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, she was a daughter of Carolyn Ann Barcia Morton and the late George Andrew Morton, Jr. She served her country faithfully in the United States Navy. Caroline worked for many years at Shoney’s in Walterboro and then went to work for the Walterboro Police Department where she was the records clerk. She was a member of Great Swamp Baptist Church. She was a very talented person, who loved making crafts, woodworking, working with flowers, and baking. She loved baking cakes of all kinds, whether they were for birthdays or weddings. She was a treasured friend to many, but most all, Caroline loved her family and especially her grandbabies.

WALTERBORO, SC ・ 8 DAYS AGO