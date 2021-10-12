How a habit saved James Doohan’s life during the war
James Doohan served in the 3rd Canadian Infantry Division. Before he was known for playing Montgomery “Scotty” Scott on Star Trek: The Original Series, James Doohan spent more than five years serving in the military during World War II. He enlisted in the Canadian army in 1939 when Canada officially entered the war. Doohan was only nineteen and didn’t see much action at first, but all of that changed on D-Day.redshirtsalwaysdie.com
Comments / 0