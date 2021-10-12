TO DO THIS WEEKEND: Fall Festival, Pride in the Park, Murder Mystery, and more

SAN ANGELO, Texas — On Oct. 22-24, Angelo Sate University will host its annual Fall Family Weekend. Relatives of all ASU students are invited to attend. Sponsored by ASU's parent and family programs, all Fall Family Weekend activities, except for athletic events, are free for students and their families. Relatives will have the option of buying a ticket to one athletic event and getting a wristband to show for free admission to subsequent athletic events for the rest of the weekend.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO