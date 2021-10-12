CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TO DO THIS WEEKEND: Fall Festival, Pride in the Park, Murder Mystery, and more

Cover picture for the article1. The 34th annual Fall Festival at Robbers Cave State Park near Wilburton returns Friday after last year's hiatus due to COVID-19 and will run through Sunday. 2. The festival will feature a carnival, more than 190 vendors, and live entertainment. The event features a free shuttle service on Saturday from Main Street and South Central Avenue to the entrance of Robbers Cave State Park. The annual quilt show was cancelled and is expected to return for the 2022 edition.

