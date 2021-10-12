CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

AFC West standings: Chargers Pull Away in Week 5

By Ellen Mathis
Cover picture for the articleAs the Kansas City Chiefs dropped yet another game this week to fall below .500, the rest of the AFC West results made for some interesting developments. We, as Chiefs fans, make fun of the fact that the Los Angeles Chargers are so often crowned the champs of the AFC West before the season starts, but in this season, it looks like that might be true. The Chiefs needed to win this game to have a hope of seeing the 1 seed, but now, national media is questioning whether this is even a playoff team. That seems a bit much to me – after all, they still have Mahomes, Kelce, and Hill, but there are some serious problems on both sides of the ball that need to be solved if they don’t want to be a “one and done” team.

FanSided

49ers roster: 4 easy trades John Lynch can make before 2021 deadline

With the 2021 NFL trade deadline quickly approaching, the San Francisco 49ers need to make moves, and they can start with a few easy ones. Things needs to change for the San Francisco 49ers. A 2-3 record after five games means something isn’t working. In the Niners’ case, there are a number of issues contributing to their slow start that need some rejuvenation.
NFL
Herbert’s Chargers host Mayfield’s Browns in key AFC battle

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Justin Herbert and Baker Mayfield are at the helm of 3-1 teams as the Los Angeles Chargers host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The quarterbacks come into the matchup on different trajectories. Herbert is second in the league with 113 completions and continues to be the darling of the Los Angeles fan base as the Chargers are off to their best start in seven years. The Bolts have a short week to prepare after Monday night’s 28-14 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders. Mayfield has directed the Browns to three straight wins, but is under increasing scrutiny from Cleveland fans after having one of the worst games of his career last week.
NFL
FanSided

Las Vegas Raiders: Recapping the AFC West in Week 4 of the 2021 NFL season

The Chiefs won by double digits, and the Broncos and Raiders suffer their first losses as Chargers take control of the division. The AFC West is one of the best divisions in the National Football League. The Las Vegas Raiders and Broncos were the last of the two undefeated teams in the AFC. The AFC West is also one of the only two divisions in the National Football League where all four teams have won at least two games.
NFL
Browns, Chargers set for AFC battle

LOS ANGELES — Justin Herbert and Baker Mayfield are at the helm of 3-1 teams as the Los Angeles Chargers host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The quarterbacks come into the matchup on different trajectories. Herbert is second in the league with 113 completions and continues to be the darling...
NFL
After Week 6, What Chance Does Your Team Have to Win the Super Bowl?

Week six of the 2021 NFL season provided fans with some tantalizing matchups, giving some of the league’s top teams huge tests early in the season. The Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens both entered their game at 4-1, but it was Baltimore that walked away with the win, as they rolled over the Chargers […]
NFL
Browns to face Chargers in key AFC matchup

LOS ANGELES — Justin Herbert and Baker Mayfield are at the helm of 3-1 teams as the Los Angeles Chargers host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The quarterbacks come into the matchup on different trajectories. Herbert is second in the league with 113 completions and continues to be the darling...
NFL
AFC Notes: Chargers, Chiefs, Raiders

2021 has marked a clear shift in NFL coaches’ willingness to be more aggressive on fourth down, as analytical models have been urging for years. At the cutting edge of that shift is Chargers HC Brandon Staley, as Los Angeles has been one of the most aggressive teams on fourth down this year. Having a quarterback as talented as Justin Herbert helps, as Staley explains it.
NFL
Bills and Chargers become AFC frontrunners, while Browns and Chiefs are left chasing

After five weeks of NFL action, the top of the AFC is sorting itself out as expected. The 3-0 lightweights in Denver and Vegas have lost two straight. The top four teams after Sunday (Ravens play the Colts on Monday Night Football) are the Chiefs, Bills, Chargers and Browns, and they managed to play each other this weekend.
NFL
SportsLine Week 6 AFC West Picks: Chargers, Ravens Game To Feature ‘Two Legitimate MVP Candidates,’ Larry Hartstein Says

(CBS) – As we head into week 6 of the NFL season the AFC West is shaping up exactly as everyone thought. The Kansas City Chiefs coming off back-to-back Super Bowl appearances are currently sitting at the bottom of the division at 2-3, with the Los Angeles Chargers riding high at 4-1. The Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos sit in a two-way tie at 3-2. It’s been the Patrick Mahomes show since #15 took over the starting job in Kansas City, but second-year signal caller Justin Herbert is the one grabbing headlines this season, despite fairly similar stats. Mahomes comes into week 6 with 1,490 passing yards/16 touchdowns/6 picks while Herbert has racked up 1,576 passing yards/13 touchdowns/3 picks.
NFL
Silver Minings: Week 5 AFC West roundup

Week 5 certainly was not kind to the Las Vegas Raiders. Not only did the Raiders fall to the Bears 20-9, but the Chargers got a big win against the Browns to take the early division lead. It wasn’t all bad news for Las Vegas as Denver and Kansas City...
NFL
