AFC West standings: Chargers Pull Away in Week 5

As the Kansas City Chiefs dropped yet another game this week to fall below .500, the rest of the AFC West results made for some interesting developments. We, as Chiefs fans, make fun of the fact that the Los Angeles Chargers are so often crowned the champs of the AFC West before the season starts, but in this season, it looks like that might be true. The Chiefs needed to win this game to have a hope of seeing the 1 seed, but now, national media is questioning whether this is even a playoff team. That seems a bit much to me – after all, they still have Mahomes, Kelce, and Hill, but there are some serious problems on both sides of the ball that need to be solved if they don’t want to be a “one and done” team.