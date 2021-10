After what seemed like a light injury week in Week 4, the injuries kept piling up on Sunday after an impactful one to Russell Wilson on Thursday. Before the Sunday Night game, we had at least 11 fantasy-relevant injuries, not including the players already ruled out on Sunday. On a positive note, we experienced a ton of offense, drama, and fantasy production. After somewhat of a slower waiver wire last week, we have players to scoop up with so many injuries. Let's dive in with a loaded week of highlights, wonders, and disappointments.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO