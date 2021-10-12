Board of Supervisors support block grant applications

CLINTON — The Clinton County Board of Supervisors approved resolutions Monday supporting applications on behalf of the Gateway Area Community Center to apply for Community Development Block Grant funding.

The Board of Supervisors Monday approved a resolution supporting the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus public facilities application and pledging of local effort for the Gateway Area Community Center project.

The Supervisors also approved the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus food bank/food program assistance application and pledging of local effort for the Gateway Area Community Center project.

Both resolutions state the Board of Supervisors are supportive of the respective applications and will sponsor the application as the required governmental entity. The Gateway Area Community Center has obtained donations for matching funds for both projects, the resolutions state. The Supervisors recognize the urgent need for the improvements to improve the integrity and structure and continue to provide badly needed services to the low- to moderate-income disadvantaged community, the resolution states.

The Supervisors also passed a resolution to approve the State of Iowa Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus duplication of benefits policies and procedures. Community Development Block Grant regulations require approval of the Community Development Block Grant Coronavirus duplication of benefits polices and procedures policy, the resolution says.

The Supervisors also approved motions to approve the Community Development and Housing Needs Assessment Agreement; to authorize Chairman Tom Determann to sign the disclosure agreement for the facilities application and food bank application for the Community Development Block Grants and to authorize Determann to sign the federal assurances documents regarding both Community Development Block Grants for public facilities and food bank regarding the Gateway Area Community Center.

The application for public facilities relates to a roof replacement, new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, a new security system, kitchen reconstruction and additional storage, East Central Intergovernmental Association Grants and City Support Services Manager Kelley Brown said last week. The grant application is for funds up to $500,000, with the Gateway Area Community Center providing required matching funds.

The proposed food bank application is not to exceed $100,000. The application is for new kitchen appliances and funds for additional needs to sustain a growing number of food insecure individuals who are compromised because of COVID-19, Brown said last week.