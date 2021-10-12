CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Yes, Jean Skirts Are Back — Here Are 7 Fresh Outfits to Try Right Now

By Julia Guerra
In Style
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot unlike plaid and chunky knits, a good pair of jeans is considered one of fall's key wardrobe staples. But if florals for spring isn't considered groundbreaking, then neither is denim for autumn — unless of course, you opt to switch things up and step away from the basics. For instance, along with adding high-waisted mom cuts and carpenter-style dad pants to your seasonal mix, jean skirt outfits that boast a '90s flair are also encouraged for 2021.

www.instyle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Ciara Gives Fall’s Biggest Shoe Trend a Daring Twist in Just a Bodysuit & Combat Boots

Ciara is making a case for this season’s biggest boot trend with a little help from her own label. The “Level Up” singer showed off new pieces from her LITA by Ciara brand on Instagram yesterday, modeling a selection of combat boots matched to just a long-sleeve bodysuit — similar tops retail for $168 at Nordstrom. The LITA by Ciara label offers up an eco-conscious appeal, sold online as well as in-person at select Norstrom stores; additionally, 3% of net revenue of brand purchases will go towards the Why Not You Foundation, a nonprofit benefiting programs to empower young women. View...
NFL
Footwear News

Beyoncé Sparkles in Louboutin Glitter Pumps and Dazzling Anklets With Micro Blazer Dress

Beyoncé opted for a business casual look that she posted on her social media while abroad. The global superstar posted to her Instagram on Friday while in London right after attending the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival with husband Jay-Z. She showed off an outfit styled by KJ Moody, which consisted of a custom black long-sleeved Sergio Hudson blazer micro dress with white detailing and white buttons. The look was topped off with a silver Jimmy Choo bag and dark black rectangle sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kim Kardashian Stuns in Hot Pink Catsuit for ‘SNL’ Afterparty With Pointy Heels and Dramatic Feather Coat

Kim Kardashian stepped out in bold style for an afterparty at Zero Bond in New York City, following her first time hosting “Saturday Night Live.” The media personality arrived in a hot pink catsuit by Balenciaga, which featured a slim-fitting silhouette and rounded neckline. For added drama, the piece was layered with a matching feather coat and accessorized with large crystal stud earrings. Kardashian’s look follows two additional all-pink outfits she’s worn this week while rehearsing ‘SNL’ in New York City, also by Balenciaga. In recent weeks, she’s also been spotted in similar single-tone outfits from the French luxury brand—including a fully...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Katy Perry’s Orange Bustier, Latex Skirt & See-Through Heels Master This Year’s Biggest Trends

Katy Perry tackled two of this season’s biggest trends as she kicked off year 20 of “American Idol.” Celebrating the music competition’s major anniversary today, the series’ judge showed off her own bold style for her 139 million Instagram followers. For the occasion, Perry modeled a coordinating orange latex bustier top and high-slit skirt, tapping designer LaQuan Smith for the outfit. The look taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Megan Fox in the past few weeks alone. View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
Footwear News

Beyoncé Brings Back an Iconic Hairstyle in Silky Slip Dress and Extra-Trendy Sandals in Italy With Jay-Z

Beyoncé’s latest look was sleek and silky — with a new hairstyle to match — for a date night in Italy. The “Flawless” singer’s latest outfit for an evening out with Jay-Z featured a draped silk dress by Saint Mojavi. The seafoam green Parla style featured a draped silhouette and a deep neckline. Always one for glamour, the musician accessorized with a crystal-covered clutch, oval-shaped sunglasses, large statement earrings and two diamond pendant necklaces. She also took the opportunity to share a new hairstyle featuring bangs, which she last wore in the mid-2010s during her “4” album era. View this...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Paris Jackson Finds a Couture Edge in a Leather Corset, Sheer Skirt & Sky-High Platforms

Paris Jackson showed off her glamorously edgy style during Paris Fashion Week today. The model made her way to the Palais Galliera in France this evening for an event celebrating 100 years of Vogue Paris. For the event, Jackson mixed couture designs with a grungier appeal in a zip-up leather corset and a dramatic sheer tulle skirt. Jackson’s outfit came complete with a set of towering platform heels with a leather finish. The all-black pair measured over 5 inches in height and featured a lace-up silhouette, bearing resemblance to Vivienne Westwood’s signature Gillie heels. Similar designs from the brand retail for $1,100 at...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Julianne Hough Brings a Sleek Take to the Cutout Trend in Orange Dress and Trendy Mules at EMA Awards Gala

Julianne Hough revamped the cutout trend at the Environmental Media Association Awards Gala in Los Angeles this weekend. The “Footloose” star hit the red carpet at Gearbox in a dark orange midi dress by Aliette. The long-sleeved number featured numerous sparkly and metallic hexagons woven together to create an allover cutout effect. The look gained added sharpness from a coordinating belt and pointed shoulders. Hough’s outfit was complete with numerous diamond rings, earrings and a bright red clutch. The Kinrgy founder’s shoes of choice were also on-trend: a pair of square-toed mules. Hough’s featured a nude colorway and mesh straps, as well...
BEAUTY & FASHION
In Style

Jennifer Garner Keeps Wearing the "Cute, Lightweight, and Supportive" Brooks Sneakers You Can Get on Amazon

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. Even as the world reopens and pre-pandemic activities resume, Jennifer Garner isn't quite ready to give up the loungewear lifestyle. The actress has been spotted out and about multiple times during the past few weeks wearing leggings, sweatshirts, and her longtime go-to Brooks sneakers. And you can get the exact black and pink Brooks Glycerin 19 Running Shoes she's been wearing nonstop for $150 on Amazon.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skinny Jeans#Skirts#Fyi
The Spokesman-Review

The Full Suburban: Are mom jeans back in fashion? No!

About four years ago, I went to a party where everyone was supposed to dress up in clothes from the era in which they graduated high school. For me, that was the 1990s. A few days before the party, I went to the thrift store hoping to find an outfit that exuded the unflattering ’90s chic I used to know and love.
APPAREL
Footwear News

Dakota Johnson Channels Vintage Glamour in a Feathered Dress & Glittering Sandals on the Red Carpet

Dakota Johnson brought classic glamour to the BFI London Film Festival this evening. Walking the red carpet for the premiere of her film “The Lost Daughter,” the actress tapped her go-to brand, Gucci, in a statement dress. The silhouette had a touch of everything from padded shoulders to mesh overlays and feathered cuffs, all coated in an endless fishnet structure of crystal embellishments. Johnson complimented the design with dangling silver earrings from Messika Jewelry as well. As for footwear, the glittering elements continued with Johnson’s pair of Gianvito Rossi sandals. The tan silhouette featured a pointed-toe base and a double strap across the toe as well as around the ankle. Measuring just over 4 inches in height, the Montecarlo silhouette from the brand retails for over $1,200. As for the “50 Shades of Gray” star herself, the outfit tonight taps into her usual sartorial taste. She can usually be found more often than not in pieces from Gucci and typically favors Alessandro Michele’s designs for red carpets, press days and even casual off-duty outings. As for footwear, Johnson also includes Alexander McQueen, Tabitha Simmons, Balenciaga and more top brands. Check out the gallery to see more of Dakota Johnson’s red carpet style throughout the years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
KLST/KSAN

Best fall boots

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. What boots are in style this fall? While it’s bittersweet to put away summer footwear, there are many classic and fashionable fall boots styles that inspire new looks for the cooler season. A black ankle boot, for example, is a versatile option that pairs with jeans, […]
APPAREL
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Is Ready to Play This Fall in a Fur Coat, Skinny Jeans & New DSW Thigh-High Boots

Jennifer Lopez is prepping for fall with a little help from her latest DSW collection. The singer and retailer debuted pieces from the new JLo Jennifer Lopez fall ’21 lineup today, breaking out a mix of seasonal footwear at a wallet-friendly price — from $40 to $160 at DSW.com. For the new collection, the “Hustlers” star models everything from thigh-high boots to glittering PVC wedges. Knee-high and thigh-high boots are the must-have boot silhouettes this season. From leather twists on the trend to edgy lace-up styles, you can find the taller shoes on everyone from Ciara to Lily Collins and Gwen Stefani amongst...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
ruffledblog.com

25 Chic Bridal Suits You’ll Want To Try On Right Now

Chic bridal suits should be on your radar for 2 reasons: They look pretty darn fabulous and they take wedding day fashion comfort levels to new heights. Okay we’ll throw in a third… they exude a major power mood. Yas queen. We’ve long-supported unconventional wedding fashion trends, but the chic bridal suits we’re seeing of late might just be the best one yet! Buckle up for some modern bridal fashion inspo that’s going to rock you to your core. Can’t say we didn’t warn you!
APPAREL
In Style

9 Glitter Manicures for When You're In the Mood for Extra Sparkle

The only rule when it comes to manicures is that there are no rules. If you feel like wearing black nail polish in the summer or neon yellow in the winter, then go for it. The same goes for glitter nail polish, which is commonly thought to reserved for the holiday season.
SKIN CARE
SPY

Baggy Jeans Are Back, Baby: Peep the 13 Best-Looking Pairs To Wear Now

Cancel culture can get pretty ridiculous, but this time, Gen-Z finally got it right: skinny jeans are out. Trends come and go like the wind and skinny jeans have been blowing away for years now. For real, skinny jeans are totally uncomfortable. They’re wedgie-inducing and way too easy-to-tear. Not to mention, they look tremendously unflattering on most people. Like, just watch Matt James’ recent season of The Bachelor and take a long, hard look at the dude’s legs. They just look so . . . awkward covered in skinny jeans. He’s a good-looking guy, don’t get us wrong, but man, his style...
APPAREL
Who What Wear

The Stylish Baseball Hat Outfits We Think You Should Try

Yes, the sporty topper is totally having its 15 minutes in the fashion limelight. How the hat went from a staple in your dad’s wardrobe to a featured piece on the Instagrams of your favorite It girls, we’re not quite sure. But we do know the piece makes a strong case for the athleisure trend that’s shown no signs of slowing down. Whether you’re wearing it with your favorite leggings on days off or using it to top off a cool trend-forward look, the baseball hat should no longer be overlooked as something to cover your face for an early-morning gym sesh. See the cool outfits that make a strong case for the baseball hat as a stylish accessory.
APPAREL
E! News

Revolve Has Under $50 Deals on Sweaters, Jeans & More Right Now

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Keeping up with the latest trends doesn't have...
APPAREL
Us Weekly

Yes! Timberland Makes Lug-Sole Chelsea Boots and Nordstrom Has the Best Colors

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. One of our absolute favorite shoe trends for this fall and winter? A lug-sole bootie, without a doubt. It’s one of those perfect trends where comfort and functionality meet style and edge right in the middle to give you the best of all of the above!
APPAREL
Daily Nebraskan

COLUMN: It’s your birthday, try not to have an outfit disaster

I plan on celebrating my 22nd birthday on Oct. 8 while wrapped in bedazzled fabric that could pass as a dress, as long as you’re not my parents. I’ll be standing — slightly buzzed — in the corner of my boyfriend’s house while a raging party happens around me. My one ring-embellished hand will be outstretched for my fans to kiss and the other, less embellished hand will be holding a red velvet cake with cream cheese frosting. On my feet, I’ll be wearing transparent, platform clogs to stomp on party-goers that attempt to outdress me.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy