Halloween parade in Selinsgrove set for Oct. 19

SELINSGROVE — Selinsgrove Projects Inc. will host a Halloween parade in Selinsgrove Tuesday, Oct. 19.

“Selinsgrove has been hosting this event for over 60 years and our committee is looking forward to another fantastic turnout this year. It’s great to have an event that brings the community together for fun and fellowship,” said parade Chairman Chris Kenawell.

The parade will form on High Street, begin at 7 p.m. at the corner of Bridge and Market Streets, and end on Sassafras Street.

Monetary prizes will be awarded to the three top parade entries.

Parade participation is $10 for individuals and nonprofit groups and $20 for businesses. Registration forms can be picked up at the Kenawell’s State Farm office, 110 S Market St., Selinsgrove, or downloaded from the agency’s Facebook page.

The pre-registration deadline is Oct. 15. A rain date for the parade is Wednesday, Oct. 20.