Alan Drohan, 74; of Fulton passed away at University Hospital, Syracuse, NY after a long illness. Alan was born in Fulton, NY to the late Sherman and Esther (Shattuck) Drohan. He remained a lifetime resident of Fulton, NY. Mr. Drohan graduated from Fulton High School, and then continued his education at Washington & Jefferson College. He received his Law degree in 1982 from Syracuse University College of Law, Syracuse, NY. Prior to receiving his degree Alan worked at Streeter & Van Sanford as a certified Life Underwriter. Throughout his law career he worked as the principal clerk for the NYS Supreme Court, Oswego, NY having worked for Judges Donovan, Hurlbut, Nicholson and Seiter. In May of 2010, Alan began enjoying his retirement. He was described as a kindhearted, humorous, giving and compassionate person. Alan was extremely knowledgeable about antiques especially those from the Victorian period and had a successful antique business. He was a founder and member of the Fulton Friends of History. Alan liked crossword puzzles, playing bridge and entertaining. He was a member of the Media Shriner, Watertown, NY; and he thoroughly enjoyed his membership with the Sandy Pond Sportsman Club. Alan also liked to garden, tend to flowers and spend time with family at camp where together they all enjoyed the water, the weather and witnessing beautiful sunsets. Alan or better known to his beloved nieces and nephews as “Uncle Bumps” will always be thought fondly of giving out kazoos for every occasion and happily teaching all the proper blowing techniques. He will also be remembered for his favorite phrase “Tippy Top.” Mr. Drohan is survived by his brothers: Verner Marshall and Gail Drohan of Oswego, NY; Paul S. and Donna Drohan of MD; nieces and nephews: Matthew W. and Samantha Drohan of PA; and their 3 children: Olivia, Eliza, and Vanessa; Dr. John A. (Rebecca) Taylor of ME; and their 3 children: Spencer, Coenradt and Jacquelyn; Anne T. (Erik) Kindblom of MA; and their 2 children: Emma and Charlotte. A Graveside Service and Burial will be held 11:00 AM Saturday at Mt. Adnah Cemetery, Fulton, NY with Pastor Diane Wheatley officiating. Calling Hours will be held 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Alan Drohan’s honor to: Fulton Friends of History: 177 S. 1st St.; Fulton, NY 13069 or the Shriners Children’s Hospital.