CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fulton, NY

Alan Drohan

oswegocountynewsnow.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlan Drohan, 74; of Fulton passed away at University Hospital, Syracuse, NY after a long illness. Alan was born in Fulton, NY to the late Sherman and Esther (Shattuck) Drohan. He remained a lifetime resident of Fulton, NY. Mr. Drohan graduated from Fulton High School, and then continued his education at Washington & Jefferson College. He received his Law degree in 1982 from Syracuse University College of Law, Syracuse, NY. Prior to receiving his degree Alan worked at Streeter & Van Sanford as a certified Life Underwriter. Throughout his law career he worked as the principal clerk for the NYS Supreme Court, Oswego, NY having worked for Judges Donovan, Hurlbut, Nicholson and Seiter. In May of 2010, Alan began enjoying his retirement. He was described as a kindhearted, humorous, giving and compassionate person. Alan was extremely knowledgeable about antiques especially those from the Victorian period and had a successful antique business. He was a founder and member of the Fulton Friends of History. Alan liked crossword puzzles, playing bridge and entertaining. He was a member of the Media Shriner, Watertown, NY; and he thoroughly enjoyed his membership with the Sandy Pond Sportsman Club. Alan also liked to garden, tend to flowers and spend time with family at camp where together they all enjoyed the water, the weather and witnessing beautiful sunsets. Alan or better known to his beloved nieces and nephews as “Uncle Bumps” will always be thought fondly of giving out kazoos for every occasion and happily teaching all the proper blowing techniques. He will also be remembered for his favorite phrase “Tippy Top.” Mr. Drohan is survived by his brothers: Verner Marshall and Gail Drohan of Oswego, NY; Paul S. and Donna Drohan of MD; nieces and nephews: Matthew W. and Samantha Drohan of PA; and their 3 children: Olivia, Eliza, and Vanessa; Dr. John A. (Rebecca) Taylor of ME; and their 3 children: Spencer, Coenradt and Jacquelyn; Anne T. (Erik) Kindblom of MA; and their 2 children: Emma and Charlotte. A Graveside Service and Burial will be held 11:00 AM Saturday at Mt. Adnah Cemetery, Fulton, NY with Pastor Diane Wheatley officiating. Calling Hours will be held 3 to 5 p.m. on Friday at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Alan Drohan’s honor to: Fulton Friends of History: 177 S. 1st St.; Fulton, NY 13069 or the Shriners Children’s Hospital.

www.oswegocountynewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

FDA authorizes Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine boosters

The FDA issued emergency use authorization for two more COVID-19 vaccine booster shots. Select groups are now eligible for a Moderna booster, while any adult who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine is eligible for another shot. Nikki Battiste has the details.
HEALTH
CNN

Strong probability that the suspected remains found in a Florida park are Brian Laundrie's, family attorney says

(CNN) — The apparent human remains authorities found Wednesday in a Florida park most likely belong to Brian Laundrie, the family attorney told CNN. Authorities found a backpack and a notebook they believe belong to Laundrie, 23, near the suspected remains while they were searching in the Carlton Reserve in North Port, FBI Special Agent in Charge Michael McPherson said.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Watertown, NY
City
Oswego, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
Oswego, NY
Obituaries
City
Fulton, NY
Fulton, NY
Obituaries
Syracuse, NY
Obituaries
The Hill

House GOP leaders urge 'no' vote on Bannon contempt

House Republican leaders have advised members to vote “no” on a coming vote to refer former Trump White House strategist Stephen Bannon to the Justice Department for criminal prosecution after he defied a subpoena from the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. House Minority Whip Steve Scalise...
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antiques#Retirement#University Hospital#Fulton High School#Streeter Van Sanford#The Nys Supreme Court#Victorian#The Media Shriner#Md
CBS News

White House details plans to vaccinate 28 million children ages 5-11

Washington — Children aged 5 to 11 will soon be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine at their pediatrician's office, local pharmacy and potentially even their school, the White House said Wednesday as it detailed plans for the expected authorization of the Pfizer shot for younger children in a matter of weeks.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy