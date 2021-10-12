James A. Miner, 78; of Fulton passed away suddenly at Oswego Hospital, Oswego. Mr. Miner was born in Jacksonville, FL to the late Amos and Ada (Barkley) Miner. He had been lifetime resident of Fulton, NY. Mr. Miner was a United States Veteran having served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Vietnam War. He retired from Owen’s Brockway, Fulton, NY as a Warehouse Foreman for over 20 years. Mr. Miner was a member of the Fulton American Legion, and the Fulton VFW Post #569. He loved to cruise and occasionally try his hand at gambling. Mr. Miner also enjoyed camping with his family and in his retirement lovingly calling it “camp hell.” He was an avid Yankees and Giants fan.