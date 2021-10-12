The News Bell: Exit interview with Carl Cooley — Oct. 12, 2021
Carl and Ryan discuss the good old days, memorable stories and the state of local news as Carl transitions from print to radio. This is the last episode of The News Bell before Carl and Ryan take a break from podcasting. Carl is moving on to a full-time gig in radio, but is still helping us out here at Bell Press. So we’re going to step back, feel things out and look at tweaking The News Bell. Thank you for listening and enjoy this show.www.news-shield.com
