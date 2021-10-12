CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blazer’s Edge Radio: Western Conference Preview

By Ryne Buchanan
Blazer's Edge
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlazer’s Edge Radio hits the air live at 1 p.m. PT today on XRAY FM. The show can be accessed in the Portland area at 107.1 FM or worldwide online at xray.fm. This week, host Ryne Buchanan is joined by friend of the program Dillon Sage (co-host of the Holy Backboard podcast) to discuss the Blazers’ shorthanded preseason loss to the Sacramento Kings, and preview the Western Conference in Part 2 of the show’s 2021-22 NBA Season Preview. Part 1, which covers the Eastern Conference, is available here.

