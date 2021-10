In a trend that has ended in both good and bad results over the last year or so, the Spurs had a good stretch of game and bad stretch last night, and it was just a matter of if the good would be enough to overcome the bad. Unfortunately that wasn’t the case in their 105-109 preseason loss to a Miami Heat squad that was resting most of it’s main rotation. In typical Spurs fashion, they got down by 19 points early before rallying back and making it a game in the second half — leaving one to wonder what the result would have been had they just not started so slow — but there was still plenty of good to take away from it.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO